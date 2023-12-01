One notable category at the forefront this year is Cultural Impact, which honours apps contributing positively to society. Shutterstock/ Tada Images.

The much-anticipated winners of the 2023 App Store Awards have been unveiled, marking another milestone in the ever-evolving world of digital innovation.

Two weeks after the announcement of nominations, Apple has declared the winning apps and games that have captured the hearts and screens of users worldwide.



Since its inception in 2008 with a modest 500 apps, the App Store has blossomed into a behemoth, boasting a staggering 1.8 million applications.



Its selection is due to its calming ambience and non-addictive design and its mission for inclusivity.



iPhone App of the Year – AllTrails



Taking the coveted title of iPhone App of the Year is AllTrails. Launched in 2010, AllTrails has evolved into a global platform spanning 191 countries, offering 420,000 curated trails, even venturing into Antarctica. Emphasizing the healing power of nature, the platform believes that outdoor time is indispensable for everyone.

New features include guides to National Parks, now numbering 200 across eight countries, with Live Activities enabling users to track progress on their lock screen.

Apple TV App of the Year – MUBI

MUBI clinched the Apple TV App of the Year, a cinema streaming platform dedicated to bringing exceptional films to your iPad, iPhone, or Apple TV. Drawing from international sources, the selection includes works from renowned directors such as Pedro Almodovar, Charlotte Wells, and Joe Dante, spanning several decades.

Cultural Impact Winners

Among the Cultural Impact winners is Proloquo, designed for non-speaking individuals, providing a simple interface allowing devices like the iPad to articulate for them. With its inviting and effective design, Proloquo offers simple blocks with words or images and drop-down choices, facilitating communication.



Here is the full list of winners:

iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails from AllTrails, Inc.

iPad App of the Year: Pret-a-Makeup from Prêt-à-Template.

Mac App of the Year: Photomator from UAB Pixelmator Team.

Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI from MUBI, Inc.

Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym from Mateus Abras.

Games

iPhone Game of the Year: Honkai Star Rail from COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.

iPad Game of the Year: Lost in Play from Snapbreak Games.

Mac Game of the Year: Lies of P from NEOWIZ.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Hello Kitty Island Adventure from Sunblink.



Pok Pok from Pok Pok

Proloquo from AssistiveWare

Too Good To Go from Too Good To Go

Unpacking from Humble Bundle

Finding Hannah from Fein Games GmbH