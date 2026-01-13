Gemini 3 Flash is the most recent model in Google’s Gemini series, having launched in December 2025. Credit: Darshika Maduranga/Shutterstock.com.

Apple will incorporate Google’s Gemini AI models into its Siri voice assistant later this year under a new, long-term agreement between the two tech giants.

The move strengthens the partnership between the iPhone maker and Alphabet, Google’s parent company. It also expands Alphabet’s involvement in the GenAI sector.

The agreement comes as Alphabet competes with OpenAI for influence over Apple’s AI features.

The integration will enable Siri to process more complex queries directly on iPhones while enhancing personal context and on-screen recognition.

Financial details regarding the arrangement have not been disclosed.

A join statement from Google and Apple reads: “After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users.

“Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple’s industry-leading privacy standards.”

Alphabet’s technology already supports Samsung’s Galaxy AI, but the new partnership with Apple extends access to more than two billion active devices globally, according to a report in Reuters.

Gemini 3 Flash is the most recent model in Google’s Gemini series, having launched in December 2025. This version now serves as the default for both the Gemini app and Google Search’s AI features.

Gemini 3 Flash supports high-level reasoning and delivers performance near real time. It offers reasoning capabilities on par with larger models such as Gemini 3 Pro and GPT-5.2.

The model operates at approximately three times the speed of Gemini 2.5 Pro and is more cost-efficient. It processes input from multiple formats, including text, images, audio, video, and code simultaneously.

Additionally, it enables interactive application development and manages technical tasks involving several steps with minimal delay.

The Gemini 3 family began its rollout in November 2025 and includes several variants.

Gemini 3 Pro is intended for advanced reasoning, mathematics, and programming tasks.

Another version, Deep Think, is available to Ultra subscribers and employs iterative planning for complex scientific and analytical work. Nano Banana Pro is designed for image generation within the series.

Prior to this deal, Apple added ChatGPT integration to its devices in late 2024, enabling Siri to utilise the chatbot’s capabilities.

At that time, Apple indicated there would be no major changes to the ChatGPT integration.

Apple has encountered several challenges in its AI endeavours, arriving late to the market. Delays in upgrading Siri, changes in top-level executives, and a tepid response to the initial launch of its GenAI tools have marked the company’s recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Google has increased investment in developing advanced models and image or video generation tools to compete directly with OpenAI.

In response to Google’s latest advances, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly urged teams late last year to accelerate progress following the launch of Gemini 3.

The new agreement builds on an existing relationship where Google serves as the default search engine on Apple devices, which is a longstanding arrangement that brings significant traffic and revenue benefits to both firms.

Following news of the deal with Apple, Alphabet’s market valuation passed $4tn on Monday.

Alphabet’s class-A shares reached a record high during trading before pulling back slightly.

This milestone comes shortly after Alphabet overtook Apple in market capitalisation for the first time since 2019, becoming the world’s second most valuable listed company.

Alphabet’s stock has risen about 65% so far in 2025, outpacing other leading technology stocks.