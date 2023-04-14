Credit: Shutterstock

US Big Tech giant, Apple, has announced that it plans to expand recycled materials across all its products. In addition, the company announced a target of using 100 percent recycled cobalt in all of its batteries.

The company also announced that all magnets in Apple devices will use 100 percent recycled rare earth elements and circuit boards will use 100 percent recycled tin soldering and gold plating by 2025.

While Apple has maintained a reputation as one of the most sustainable amongst its Big Tech peers, the company has faced criticism in recent years over its environmental, social and governance (ESG) record. Charges include poor worker’s rights in its overseas supplier facilities as well as the built-in obsolescence and use of mining materials like cobalt and lithium — components essential for production of it electronic devices.

Apple’s vice president of Environment, POLICY, and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson, said: “Our ambition to one day use 100 percent recycled and renewable materials in our products works hand in hand with Apple 2030: our goal to achieve carbon neutral products by 2030. We’re working towards both goals with urgency and advancing innovation across our entire industry in the process.”

Consumer interest and increasing regulation have afforded environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes greater consideration in company strategy, according to GlobalData thematic intelligence. All large technology companies have a stated commitment to ESG, but their goals, delivery, and reporting can vary substantially.

GlobalData predicts that, throughout 2023, businesses will become accountable for their Scope 3 emissions – essentially all indirect emissions in a company’s value chain. They represent a huge proportion of the carbon footprint, but measuring, tracking, and accounting for them is challenging as it requires cooperation and transparency between all aspects of the value chain.

Regulators are taking an increasing interest in monitoring Scope 3 emissions, according to GlobalData. For example, the US, European Union, and New Zealand have all proposed a mandatory requirement for listed companies to begin disclosing their Scope 3 emissions.

Further improvements in standardised methodology between sectors and supply chain partnerships will be essential in 2023 for businesses to become accountable and to continue their commitment to net zero by 2050, warns the analyst.