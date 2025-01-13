In the US, the Department of Justice has accused Apple of stifling competition with its App Store rules. Credit: hanohiki/Shutterstock.

Apple is set to face a £1.5bn ($1.8bn) class action lawsuit in the UK, alleging it levies “excessive and unfair” charges on software downloaded from its App Store, reported the Financial Times.

Unless a last-minute settlement is reached, the trial is anticipated to commence on Monday, 13 January 2025, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

The case, which was first launched in 2022, accuses Apple of abusing its market position by charging commissions up to 30% on App Store purchases.

The seven-week trial will feature testimony from Apple’s newly appointed chief financial officer, Kevan Parekh.

This case is part of a series of legal challenges Big Tech companies face globally.

Similarly, in the US, the Department of Justice has accused Apple of stifling competition with its App Store rules.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Antitrust lawyers and the litigation funding industry are closely watching the proceedings to assess the potential success of other antitrust lawsuits against tech giants such as Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta.

The claimants, led by Rachael Kent, a lecturer at King’s College London, argue that Apple has created a monopoly by forcing developers to distribute their apps exclusively through its App Store.

They are seeking £1.5bn, claiming that the commissions are passed on to consumers who purchase content or digital services within the apps.

Lawyers for the claimants, Mark Hoskins KC and Tim Ward KC, are expected to argue that Apple’s profits are “exorbitant” and that commissions would be lower if software were available on third-party platforms.

Despite competition from Google’s Android, the claimants contend Apple has entrenched market power within its ecosystem.

Apple has dismissed the lawsuit as “meritless,” stating that its App Store commissions align with those of other digital marketplaces, it said when the case was launched.

The company highlighted that most apps are free and that small businesses earning less than $1m annually qualify for a discounted 15% commission.

Apple is expected to argue that the market has been defined too narrowly as only including iOS apps and that it is not dominant in broader digital transaction and device markets.

Apple is likely to defend its commission by citing investments in its platform, including payments processing, developer tools, security, marketing, and curation.