Fixed broadband lines in Argentina will grow from 8.4 million in 2019 to 9.9 million by year-end 2024 led by operator investment in fixed infrastructure to respond to the growing demand for high-speed data services on fixed lines among residential and business customers.

As well, growth will be supported by the expansion of broadband services to rural and underserved areas by the government national broadband plan.

Fixed broadband penetration will increase from an estimated 18.6% in 2019 to 21.0% by 2024, becoming the third-largest broadband penetration in Latin America, after Uruguay and Chile.

Cable will represent 42.2% of total fixed broadband lines in 2019 and will remain the leading broadband technology through 2024. Fibre lines will grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate of 13.1% over 2019-2024, mainly supported by rising demand for high-speed broadband connectivity and ongoing fibre network roll-outs by operators like Movistar Argentina and Claro Argentina.

To support broadband coverage expansion, ENACOM, the Argentinean regulator, in October 2018 launched Argentina’s National Broadband and Telecommunications Plan to improve fixed broadband infrastructure and 4G connectivity across the country.

The regulator plans to expand 4G service coverage to 93% of the population, providing coverage to 1,713 towns with more than 10,000 inhabitants by year-end 2019.

Source: GlobalData. Note: IPTV, Internet Protocol Television, DTH, direct-to-home

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.