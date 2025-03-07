The integration of Otorio’s platform is expected to enhance Armis’ OT/CPS suite. Credit: Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock.

Armis, a specialist in cyber-exposure management, has acquired Otorio, an Israel-based company specialising in Operational Technology (OT) and Cyber Physical Systems (CPS) security.

Founded in 2018 by Daniel Bren and Yair Attar, Otorio specialises in securing critical infrastructure across industries such as oil and gas, utilities, and manufacturing.

It offers proactive protection for cyber-physical, converged, and air-gapped environments.

Armis CEO and co-founder Yevgeny Dibrov said: “Through this acquisition, Armis can now offer an on-premises solution for customers that require a fully air-gapped environment for heavy industry and critical infrastructure like energy or utilities.”

As part of the acquisition, Otorio’s Titan platform will be integrated into Armis’ Centrix cloud-based cyber exposure management platform.

This integration will enable Armis to offer an on-premises CPS solution, designed to meet the needs of organisations or specific segments that are airgapped or isolated from online access.

Otorio’s Titan platform is designed to protect internet of things, OT, industrial control system, and CPS environments from cybersecurity threats.

Dibrov added: “This new hybrid and on-premises expansion of Armis Centrix makes it the most complete platform for any customer looking to secure their operational technology and cyber-physical environments.”

The acquisition of Otorio marks Armis’ third in less than a year, following the purchases of AI security startup CTCI and risk prioritisation startup Silk Security.

In October 2024, Armis secured $200m in Series D investment round, raising its valuation to $4.2bn.

The funding round was jointly led by General Catalyst and Alkeon Capital, with participation from existing investors, namely Brookfield Growth and Georgian.