Arrow, a global technology solutions provider, has set a goal to achieve net-zero emissions. The company has also set a target to reduce its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 10% across all its locations and fleet by the end of 2025. In 2022, Arrow's market-based scope 1 and 2 emissions were 11,675 and 25,061 metric tons of CO2e, respectively. Arrow has also committed to increasing its internal emissions reporting capability in preparation for enhanced emissions-reporting obligations. The company intends to achieve a goal of emission reduction to 33,062 metric tons CO2e by 2025 from 36,736 metric tons CO2e in 2022.



Arrow anticipates that scope 3 emissions will represent a significant majority of its total emissions due to its extensive supply chain. In 2023, the company plans to baseline three categories of scope 3 emissions, with the goal of a complete scope 3 baseline by 2025. Arrow also plans to continue reducing its scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2023, supporting its multi-year goal to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 10% across all its locations and feet by the end of 2025. The goal of reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions within the Phase 1 controlled footprint was not only achieved but surpassed, with a reduction of 29.4% that exceeds the initial target of a 10%. The significant progress demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and highlights the company's effectiveness in implementing emission reduction measures.The company plans to establish science-based targets in 2025 and baseline three categories of scope 3 emissions as a next step to enable setting targets aligned with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) by the end of 2025.



Arrow has already made investments to reduce its emissions, including organizing environmentally focused volunteer events, hosting learning events, joining cross-functional team meetings to educate employees on how their roles intersect with environmental sustainability, and developing a strategy to reduce the environmental impact of packaging. The company has also committed to publicly reporting its annual progress toward carbon-reduction goals through its TCFD report and publicly available CDP disclosures.



In conclusion, Arrow has set ambitious goals to achieve net-zero emissions and reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions across its locations and fleet. The company's commitment to internal emissions reporting, engagement with employees through educational initiatives, and strategies to reduce environmental impact demonstrate their dedication to environmental sustainability.