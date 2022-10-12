Asia-Pacific’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 5.1% in September 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 5.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.57% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 26.91% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 1.63% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 61.83% in September 2022, a 12.37% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 14.17% in September 2022, marking a 15.33% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 12.01% in September 2022, a 2.28% drop from August 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.06% in September 2022, a 12.11% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 46.77% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 3,474 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered an increase of 79.26% over the previous month, followed by Oracle with 959 jobs and a 2.94% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 828 IT jobs and Infosys with 684 jobs, recorded a 3.37% rise and a 307.14% rise, respectively, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recorded a 6.22% increase with 598 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 72.63% share in September 2022, a 13.33% increase over August 2022. China featured next with a 6.18% share, down 10.27% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 3.97% share, a drop of 2.78% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 47.01%, down by 1.76% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 42.53% share, registered a growth of 27.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.79% share, up 0.15% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.57%, recording a month-on-month growth of 35.06%.