Asia-Pacific’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 7.0% in October 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 7.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen a decrease of 8.06% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 27.36% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering a decrease of 0.5% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 65.49% in October 2022, a 23.87% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 13.04% in October 2022, marking a 33.5% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.39% in October 2022, a 33.33% drop from September 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.48% in October 2022, a 36.58% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 13.69% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during October 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 2,844 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a decline of 18.06% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 559 jobs and a 33.21% drop. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 521 IT jobs and Wipro with 495 jobs, recorded a 13.31% drop and a 55.66% rise, respectively, while Capgemini recorded a 13.53% increase with 386 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 70.3% share in October 2022, a 30.26% decrease over September 2022. China featured next with a 5.58% share, down 34.13% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 4.95% share, a drop of 11.15% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49.12%, down by 26.1% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 41.4% share, registered a decline of 30.16% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.15% share, down 34.51% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.33%, recording a month-on-month growth of 10.69%.