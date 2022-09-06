Asia-Pacific’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 7.2% in August 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 7.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.31% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 27.52% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 2.18% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 60.6% in August 2022, a 29.85% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 13.56% in August 2022, marking an 8.82% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 13.23% in August 2022, a 12.05% drop from July 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.47% in August 2022, an 18% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 41.13% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during August 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 1,937 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a decline of 60.35% over the previous month, followed by Oracle with 876 jobs and a 3.1% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 784 IT jobs and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 559 jobs, recorded a 23.44% drop and an 11.13% rise, respectively, while International Business Machines recorded a 15.17% decline with 492 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 69.87% share in August 2022, a 30.32% decrease over July 2022. China featured next with a 7.67% share, up 12.87% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 4.55% share, a growth of 6.58% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.44%, down by 9.43% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 37.62% share, registered a decline of 38.6% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.71% share, up 6.32% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.23%, recording a month-on-month growth of 24.6%.