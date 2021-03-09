Led by Beijing Teamsun Technology’s $566.43m acquisition of Telink Microelectronics (Shanghai), Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 0.99% in internet of things deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 100 internet of things deals worth $2.32bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 101 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 77, representing a 77% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 20 deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 20% and 3% share of the overall internet of things deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of internet of things deals, venture financing was the leading category in China’s technology industry with $1.6bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $642.56m and $14.87m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry internet of things deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology internet of things deals accounted for a 65.7% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $1.52bn, against the overall value of $2.32bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Teamsun Technology’s $566.43m acquisition of Telink Microelectronics (Shanghai)

2) The $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology by GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners

3) Baidu Ventures, Chengwei Capital, Guangzhou Emerging Industry Development Fund, Guangzhou YUEXIU Industrial Investment Fund Management, Mingtai Capital, Sinovation Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $181.61m venture financing of Guangzhou XAG

4) The $150m venture financing deal with Horizon Robotics by 5Y Capital, Capital Today, Guotai Junan International, Hillhouse Capital Group and KTB Network (Shanghai Office)

5) China Cinda Asset Management, Haitong Investment Group, IDG Capital, Jian Xin Jin Yuan Investment, KY Private Equity Fund, Tencent Holdings and Tianya Capital’s venture financing with RootCloud for $122.42m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.