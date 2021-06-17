Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 15.51% in deal activity during May 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Gulf Energy Development’s $18.41bn acquisition of Advanced Info Service Public, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 403 technology industry deals worth $24.6bn were announced for the region in May 2021, against the 12-month average of 477 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in May 2021 with 293 transactions, representing a 72.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 97 deals, followed by private equity deals with 13 transactions, respectively capturing a 24.1% and 3.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $20.27bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $3.53bn and $764.57m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 81.8% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $20.09bn, against the overall value of $24.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Gulf Energy Development’s $18.41bn acquisition of Advanced Info Service Public

2) The $528m private equity deal with KAKAO JAPAN by Anchor Equity Partners

3) Kakao Entertainment’s $440m acquisition of Radish Media

4) The $436.47m acquisition of Soprano Design by Link Mobility Group

5) Baron Capital Group, Duro Capital (Singapore) Advisors, Lone Pine Capital, Marshall Wace, Moore Strategic Ventures, Sunley House Capital Management, Temasek Holdings (Private) and Ward Ferry Management’s venture financing of Pine Labs for $285m.

