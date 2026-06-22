The collaboration aims to simplify, speed up, and secure government services for Filipinos. Credit: Google.

The Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has entered into an expanded, multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to incorporate enterprise AI and enhance cybersecurity across public services in the country.

The collaboration aims to simplify, speed up, and secure government services for Filipinos, in line with the goals set out in the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028.

The initiative features an “AI Agents for Public Sector” programme and a cross-agency cyber defence alliance, both designed to support the Philippines’ transition into an AI-driven digital economy.

This marks a step forward for DICT’s digital transformation roadmap, with technology set to increase operational efficiency and accessibility of government services.

Under the AI Agents programme, public servants have begun to access Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace through the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management’s (PS-DBM) eMarketplace platform.

The platform, launched in the first quarter of 2026, serves as the government’s official e-commerce site for the procurement of cloud and AI services. The aim is to improve procurement transparency and efficiency.

DICT intends to use the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to develop and manage AI agents within e-government systems.

These agents can interact with citizens in local languages. They are said to assist with tasks such as clarifying administrative procedures, scheduling health centre visits, and navigating disaster aid guidelines, replacing traditional documentation with conversational support.

Currently, more than 50,000 public servants have access to the Gemini Enterprise app, providing tools to streamline workflows and improve access to information held across various government departments.

The DICT plans to expand the reach of Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace to over 200,000 public servants over the next 18 months, with usage and productivity closely monitored.

DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda said: “DICT is accelerating ‘Digital Bayanihan’ with partners like Google Cloud, where AI-driven systems, proactive cyber defence, and network infrastructure operate in tandem to provide every citizen with access to public services and high-speed connectivity within a secure online environment.

“We’re empowering our public servants with world-class AI tools and upskilling programs to help them remove bureaucratic friction, optimise public sector productivity, and deliver seamless, next-generation services that better serve and uplift our people in every community.”

On the cybersecurity front, the DICT Cybersecurity Bureau has formed a cyber defence alliance involving multiple government agencies and Google Cloud.

Using Google Cloud Cybershield, the alliance has implemented AI-powered protections at the National Security Operations Center.

So far, 56 government agencies have joined this initiative, with a target of 90 agencies by the end of this month.

The system allows for centralised monitoring and a coordinated response to evolving cyber threats. These efforts also play a role in securing digital operations during the ASEAN Summits hosted by the Philippines throughout 2026.

The partnership supports DICT’s National Digital Connectivity Plan, including the integration of subsea cable systems such as the Taiwan-Philippines-US (TPU) cable and the Apricot cable system. These initiatives aim to enhance network capacity, redundancy, and affordability for Philippine organisations and citizens.

Google Cloud Philippines country manager Jennifer Ligones said: “Our collaboration with DICT is designed to democratise the benefits of AI, converting global innovations into localised, conversational public services that reach and serve everyone, and where public servants are empowered to solve complex challenges in minutes rather than months.

“We’re building a future where best-in-class enterprise AI capabilities and high-speed data pipelines act as public utilities that unlock new job opportunities, protect critical national infrastructure, and help establish the Philippines as a leading digital economy in the Asia Pacific region.”