ZenseAI.AgentMesh includes a catalogue of over 80 pre-built agents. Credit: Sandwish Studio/Shutterstock.com.

Zensar Technologies, an Indian digital engineering firm under the RPG Group, has introduced ZenseAI.AgentMesh, a platform designed for enterprise-scale deployment of autonomous AI agents.

The new platform is intended to support organisations seeking to move their AI projects from pilot to production stage, addressing challenges of fragmented systems and limited governance that have hampered previous AI initiatives.

ZenseAI.AgentMesh is described by the company as an enterprise operating system for agentic AI. It includes a catalogue of over 80 pre-built agents covering both industry-specific and cross-functional use cases.

The platform’s architecture aims to facilitate integration with established enterprise systems, using open connectors compatible with software such as SAP, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Snowflake, and Databricks.

Zensar states that this approach is intended to avoid vendor lock-in and supports both cloud and on-premises deployment.

According to Zensar, the new platform seeks to address the gap between AI ambitions and achieving scalable solutions, which the company identifies as a persistent issue for organisations investing in AI.

The platform is described as embedding governance features by design, such as human-in-the-loop controls, audit trails, and alignment with both the EU AI Act and SR 11-7 regulatory standards.

Zensar reports early deployments of ZenseAI.AgentMesh have delivered operational benefits. These include over 75% straight-through processing in know-your-customer (KYC) workflows for a global retail bank and a 70% reduction in fraud losses for an insurance provider.

The company also reports a 60% decrease in manual workload in document-intensive workflows. The company also cites up to a 30% reduction in operational costs and a 50% increase in workflow productivity in test environments.

Zensar CEO and managing director Manish Tandon said: “Every industry today is at an inflection point, where the potential of agentic AI is clear, but the path to production remains fragmented.

“The ZenseAI.AgentMesh bridges that gap by bringing together our deep domain expertise with a platform-led approach that enables enterprises to deploy AI agents at scale, in weeks, not years.

“From the regulatory complexity of financial services to the operational precision of manufacturing, we are making enterprise-grade agentic AI accessible, governed, and impactful from day one.”

The platform features a six-layer structure with domain-led agents designed to address vertical use cases such as KYC, claims, fraud detection, and compliance. It also supports horizontal applications, including intelligent document processing and audit logging.

Zensar describes the launch as an evolution in its AI strategy, as it seeks to establish itself as a platform-led AI company with a domain-driven ecosystem for enterprise clients.

Zensar banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) executive vice president and head Nachiketa Mitra said: “Financial services is the most demanding proving ground for agentic AI, given the regulatory scrutiny and data sensitivity.

“The ZenseAI.AgentMesh was built to meet these standards from the outset, embedding governance, explainability, and auditability into every layer of the platform.”