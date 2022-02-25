Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 23.26% in big data deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Beijing Heju Investment Management, GGV Capital, Glory Ventures, Inno-Chip, Legend Star Capital, Meituan and Qiming Venture Partners’ $126m venture financing deal with Aixin Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 33 technology industry big data deals worth $419.1m were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 43 deals.
Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2022 with 25 transactions, representing a 75.8% share for the region.
In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 21.2% and 3.03% share of the overall big data deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of big data deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $324.3m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $84m and $10.8m, respectively.
Asia-Pacific technology industry big data deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five technology big data deals accounted for 82.7% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $346.52m, against the overall value of $419.1m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry big data deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Beijing Heju Investment Management,GGV Capital,Glory Ventures,Inno-Chip,Legend Star Capital,Meituan and Qiming Venture Partners $126m venture financing deal with Aixin Technology
2) The $84m private equity of Cloocus by Stonebridge Capital
3) Accel,Arun Mathew,Blackbird,Daniel Yanisse,Didier Elzinga,Felicis Ventures,Grok Ventures,Rich Wong,Stewart Butterfield and Vlad Magdalin $63m venture financing deal with Dovetail ResearchLtd.
4) The $50m venture financing of TheMathCompany by Arihant Patni and Brighton Park Capital
5) Boston Investment Group,Fengqiao Capital,GGV Jiyuan Capital and Yunqi Capital $23.52m venture financing deal with Shanghai Information Technology