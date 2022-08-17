Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 50.56% in cybersecurity deal activity in Q2 2022

Led by China Mobile Capital’s $618.11m acquisition of 23.08% stake in Venustech Group, Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 50.56% in cybersecurity deal activity during Q2 2022, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 22 cybersecurity deals worth $868.8m were announced for the region during Q2 2022, against the last four-quarter average of 44.50 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q2 2022 with 17 deals, representing a 77.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with five deals, followed by deals with transactions, respectively capturing a 22.7% and % share of the overall cybersecurity deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cybersecurity deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $692.63m, while venture financing and deals totalled $176.15m and , respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cybersecurity deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five technology cybersecurity deals accounted for a 94.9% share of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $824.36m, against the overall value of $868.8m recorded for the quarter.

1) China Mobile Capital $618.11m acquisition deal for 23.1% stake in Venustech Group

2) The $104.91m venture financing of Beijing Tiandi Hexing Technology by China Power Investment Group Fund,Chinese Academy of Sciences Guoke Jiahe Fund,CLP fund,Fosun Wealth Creation Fund,Ginkgo Valley Capital,Nanjing Nangang Industrial Fund,SAIC Group,Songhe Capital Fuling Fund,State Grid Yingda,Suzhou Guofa Capital and Zhongye Capital

3) HDFC Bank,ICICI Bank and State Bank of India $40.3m acquisition of 9.54% stake in Perfios Software Solutions Pvt.

4) The $34.04m acquisition of 51% stake in Nanjing Zhangyu Information Technology and Shanghai Zhangyu Information Technology by Xin Ke Xin (Suzhou) Technology

5) Oquirrh Ventures and Origami Capital Partners $27m venture financing deal with Seclore Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

