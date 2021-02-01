Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 25.00% in robotics deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by CPE Funds Management’s $936.5m acquisition of Hollysys Automation Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 25 technology industry robotics deals worth $1.35bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 20 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 21 transactions, representing an 84% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with three deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 12% and 4% share of the overall robotics deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of robotics deals, private equity was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $936.5m, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $402.4m and $14.05m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry robotics deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology robotics deals accounted for 94.02% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology robotics deals stood at $1.27bn, against the overall value of $1.35bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry robotics deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CPE Funds Management’s $936.5m private equity deal with Hollysys Automation Technologies

2) The $152.94m venture financing deal with Flashhold by BOCOM International HoldingsLimited, CCB Fund Management, China Creation Ventures, KION GROUP, Liandao Assets, Prosperity7 Ventures and Shenwan Hongyuan Group

3) 5Y Capital, Capital Today, Guotai Junan International, Hillhouse Capital Group and KTB Network (Shanghai Office)’s $150m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

4) The $17.3m venture financing of GROOVE X by Hitachi Global Life Solutions and Sompo

5) HAX, SIG Haina Asia Fund and Zhen Fund’s venture financing of Youai Zhihe Robot Technology for $15.3m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed robotics deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.