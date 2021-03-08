Led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Warburg Pincus’ $360m private equity deal with Princeton Digital Group, Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 52.10% in big data deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 181 big data deals worth $3.05bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 119 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 143, representing a 79% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 30 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 16.6% and 4.4% share of the overall big data deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of big data deals, venture financing was the leading category in China’s technology industry with $1.9bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $723.64m and $391.86m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry big data deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for a 43.7% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $1.33bn, against the overall value of $3.05bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry big data deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Warburg Pincus’ $360m private equity deal with Princeton Digital Group

2) The $305.9m venture financing of Medbanks Network Technology by Forebright Capital Management, Jeneration Capital, Morningside Venture Capital Group, Shuanghu Capital, Tencent Holdings, Wu Yajun and Wuyuan Capital

3) 5Y Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Anatole Investment Management, Bertelsmann Asia Investment Fund, Coatue, FutureX Capital, GGV Capital, Jeneration Capital, Kunlun Capital, Matrix Partners China, TrustBridge Partners and Yunqi Partners’ $270m venture financing of PingCAP

4) The $200m venture financing deal with Mininglamp Software Systems by Capthorne Ventures, CITIC Securities Investment, Greater Bay Area Common Home Investment, Hongzhuo Capital, New Sky Global Media, Oriental Pearl Group, Russia-China Investment Fund, Tencent Holdings and UOB Venture Management

5) Macquarie Capital’s private equity with Illion Australia for $196.2m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.