Atos’s IT hiring activity rises 1.5% in September 2021

France-based company Atos IT hiring rose 1.5% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 7.78% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 31.66% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 1.72% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Atos IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Atos, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 72.08% in September 2021, and an 8.99% drop over August 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 15.38% in September 2021, and registered growth of 3.85%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.83% in September 2021, a flat growth from August 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Atos

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare IT hiring activity in September 2021 with a 71.79% share, which marked a 3.82% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 17.09%, registering a 20% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with an 8.55% share and a 25% rise over August 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.42% and a month-on-month flat growth. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.14%, registering a 33.33% drop over the previous month.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s healthcare industry IT hiring activity with a 31.34% share in September 2021, a 20.29% decline over August 2021. Mexico featured next with an 11.68% share, down 29.31% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 10.26% share, an increase of 176.92% compared with August 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Atos IT hiring activity in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.36%, down by 11.53% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 13.96% share, a growth of 63.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.83% share, down 7.32% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.85%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.