Auradine’s new business group aims to develop open-standards-based networking solutions for AI data centres. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.

Auradine, a provider of blockchain and AI infrastructure solutions, has secured $153m in its Series C funding round to bolster AI and blockchain infrastructure.

The oversubscribed round was led by StepStone Group, with contributions from Maverick Silicon, Premji Invest, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Qualcomm Ventures, Mayfield, and other existing investors.

Maverick Silicon managing partner Andrew Homan said: “Auradine has assembled a world-class engineering organisation across semiconductors, security, and systems infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to join their mission to build more energy-efficient silicon and to onshore the development of critical technology infrastructure to the United States.”

Qualcomm Ventures global head and Qualcomm Technologies senior vice-president Quinn Li said: “Auradine’s approach is not only innovative but foundational to the evolution of Gen AI networking fabrics. We’re excited to support their continued growth as they push the boundaries of high-performance infrastructure.”

The latest investment brings Auradine’s total capital raised to more than $300m since its founding in 2022.

The company plans to use the new capital to expand its product portfolio and accelerate development initiatives for the AI and blockchain industry.

Alongside the funding announcement, Auradine revealed the creation of a new business unit, AuraLinks AI, dedicated to developing open-standards-based networking solutions.

The AuraLinks AI team comprises professionals with backgrounds at major technology companies including Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Juniper, Marvell and Broadcom, as well as Google and Microsoft, bringing substantial industry experience to the new division.

Auradine co-founder and CEO Rajiv Khemani said: “Since day one, Auradine has focused on open standards, sustainability, and innovation velocity.

“Our dual focus on Bitcoin and AI infrastructure places Auradine at the intersection of pivotal technologies that will reshape computing and energy utilisation for decades to come. This funding round enables us to scale that vision with greater speed and impact.”