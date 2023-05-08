L3Harris Micreo will manufacture 80 robots for the country’s defence personnel. Credit: viper-zero via Shutterstock.

L3Harris Micreo, Queensland, Australia-based company has secured a A$46m ($31.28m) contract from the government to build bomb disposal robots.

Under the contract, L3Harris Micreo will manufacture 80 robots for Australia’s defence personnel that will be used for explosive ordnance disposal, according to Australian Defense Magazine’s report.

The new robots will be equipped with cameras and sensors that are more capable to identify, examine, and dispose of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and explosive hazards.

L3Harris Micreo’s new robots will replace the existing robots, which were employed in the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The technology is expected to ensure that Australian personnel is as safe as possible when operating in the field.

The announcement was made by Australian Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy during his visit to Cairns.

Conroy said: “As the Defence Strategic Review makes clear, we need to improve the Defence Force’s ability to operate from Australia’s northern bases, which includes Cairns. A genuine partnership between the Government and defence industry companies, including in Queensland, will be critical.

“The new robots for the Australian Defence Force, to be made in Queensland, are an example of building our local industry and workforce on innovative technologies.”

As part of the response to the Defence Strategic Review, Australia’s government aims to spend A$3.8bn over four years to enhance the country’s northern bases.

The funding will cover upgrades and expansion of important airbases, as well as the development of maritime estate investments such as HMAS Cairns, Royal Australian Navy base.