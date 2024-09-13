The Australia Government has announced its intention to fine internet platforms up to 5% of their annual global turnover for failing to prevent the spread of misinformation online, reports Reuters.
This move is part of a global effort to regulate social media giants and ensure online safety, but it has raised concerns among advocates for free speech.
The Australian government aims to enforce tech platforms to establish codes of conduct to prevent the dissemination of dangerous falsehoods.
Under new legislation, the government will empower the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to hold digital platforms accountable and address seriously harmful misinformation and disinformation.
If platforms fail to meet these standards, the regulator will have the authority to impose fines for non-compliance.
Called the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024, is yet to be passed by parliament.
It is designed to tackle seriously harmful content on digital platforms while also reinforcing protections for freedom of speech.
The government highlighted the benefits of digital platforms but also acknowledged their role in spreading seriously harmful misinformation that affects Australians’ health, safety, security, and wellbeing.
According to the Australian Media Literacy Alliance, a 80% of Australians are concerned about misinformation on social media.
The bill grants the ACMA new powers to enforce compliance, including information gathering, record keeping, code registration, and standard making.
Additionally, the bill will introduce new obligations for digital platforms to be more transparent with Australian users about their efforts to handle misinformation and disinformation.
While the bill supports voluntary industry codes, it allows the ACMA to approve enforceable codes or create standards if self-regulation by the industry does not mitigate the risks of misinformation and disinformation.
The government has clarified that the bill does not empower the ACMA to remove individual content or user accounts.
Instead, platforms will continue to be responsible for managing content according to their terms of service.
Australia’s Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said: “Misinformation and disinformation pose a serious threat to the safety and wellbeing of Australians, as well as to our democracy, society and economy. Doing nothing and allowing this problem to fester is not an option.
“The Government is committed to keeping Australians safe online, and that includes ensuring the ACMA has the powers it needs to hold digital platforms to account for misinformation and disinformation on their services.”