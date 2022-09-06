Australia’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.4% in August 2022

Australia’s technology industry registered a 1.4% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.39% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 29.53% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 0.61% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 95.88% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 37.05% in August 2022, registering a 9.09% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 28.13% share, a decrease of 5.2% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.44%, registering an 11.11% rise from July 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 9.26%, up 10.2% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 39.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Infosys posted 78 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 27.78% over the previous month, followed by ICF International with 76 jobs and a flat growth. Microsoft with 39 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 38 jobs, recorded a 160% growth and a 9.52% decrease, respectively, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recorded an increase of 35.29% with 23 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.15%, up by 21.43% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.04% share, registered a decline of 17.98% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.43% share, up 1.85% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.37%, recording a month-on-month increase of 14.29%.