Avaya‘s patent involves a method to manage containerized workloads using Kubernetes, ensuring high availability by converting a worker node into a master node in case of failure. This innovation allows for uninterrupted services during system or network failures. GlobalData’s report on Avaya gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Avaya, was a key innovation area identified from patents. Avaya's grant share as of February 2024 was 88%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Converting worker node to master node in kubernetes cluster

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Avaya Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11909818B2) discloses a method and system for managing a network system's components in the event of a loss of functionality of a master node. The method involves determining the loss of functionality of a first master node within a cluster of master and worker nodes executing an application, and converting one of the worker nodes to a new master node by copying state information to ensure continuity of operations. The system includes a network interconnecting components, master nodes, worker nodes, and clusters, with the ability to maintain High Availability mode for uninterrupted service provision.



The patented technology enables the seamless transition of a worker node to a new master node in the event of a master node failure, ensuring the system's continuous operation. By detecting the loss of functionality of a master node and converting a worker node to a new master node, the system maintains a quorum for efficient operation. The system's design allows for the exchange of data between clusters located in distinct geographical locations, ensuring service continuity even in the face of master node failures. Additionally, the system operates in a High Availability mode to provide uninterrupted service from before the master node failure to after the conversion of the new master node, enhancing system reliability and performance.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Avaya, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed