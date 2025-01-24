Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing platform of Amazon, has pledged to invest more than Rs1.29trn ($15bn) to expand its cloud infrastructure in India.
The cloud services provider is set to channel $8.3bn into the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region in the state of Maharashtra.
Projections indicate that AWS’s investment will add $15.3bn to India’s gross domestic product.
In addition, it is expected to sustain more than 81,300 full-time jobs annually by 2030, across various sectors including telecommunications, construction, electricity generation, and data centre operations.
This financial pledge forms part of a larger $12.7bn investment earmarked for India’s cloud infrastructure by 2030.
AWS and the Government of Maharashtra formalised the investment plan in January 2025, during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Since 2016, AWS has invested more than $3.7bn in Maharashtra’s cloud infrastructure.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “I am pleased to announce the signing of a landmark MoU with Amazon Web Services, one of the foremost hyperscalers in the world. AWS’s decision to set up its operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is a pivotal moment for Maharashtra.”
AWS has also disclosed plans for an additional investment of Rs600bn ($7.2bn) to expand its data centre infrastructure in the Indian state of Telangana.
This announcement emerged from discussions between chief minister A Revanth Reddy, IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu, and senior AWS executives at Davos.
To date, AWS has already allocated approximately $4.4bn towards developing its cloud infrastructure in Telangana, with three operational sites established through an investment nearing $1bn.