Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced it will cease accepting new customers for its collaboration solution, Amazon Chime.

Amazon Chime is a communication service that enables meetings, chats, and business all through a single application.

The service will be fully discontinued by 20 February 2026.

Existing customers who created accounts before the announcement can continue using Amazon Chime’s features until the support ends.

The company stated in a blog post: “After careful consideration, we have decided to end support for the Amazon Chime service, including Business Calling features, effective February 20, 2026.”.

“Amazon Chime will no longer accept new customers beginning February 19, 2025.”

Features no longer supported include scheduling and hosting meetings, managing users, and other capabilities previously available through the Amazon Chime console.

Amazon Chime was launched by AWS in February 2017.

The company at the time of the launch had stated: “Amazon Chime delivers frustration-free meetings, allowing users to be productive from anywhere.”

“And with no ongoing maintenance or management fees, Amazon Chime is a great choice for companies that are looking for a solution to meetings that their employees will love to use.”

AWS has suggested that users transition to other collaboration solutions such as AWS Wickr, Zoom, Webex, and Slack. The decision marks a shift in AWS strategy in the collaboration software market.

The announcement about Chime was made one day after Amazon stated it would discontinue Inspire, the social commerce feature that included a video and photo feed of products, which was introduced to its mobile app in 2022.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Italian prosecutors are investigating Amazon and three of its executives for alleged tax evasion amounting to €1.2bn ($1.26bn).

This probe, which began in 2021, focuses on Amazon’s operations in the country between 2019 and 2021, with its Luxembourg-based European unit also under scrutiny.