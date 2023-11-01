Chinese tech companies Alibaba and Baidu have both released new chatbot AI tools to rival the US’ OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.
Baidu has released an updated version of its Ernie chatbot behind a paywall, which it has previously stated was outperforming ChatGPT.
Alibaba’s updated LLM, named Tongyi Qianwen, was described by the company as a major achievement in enterprise digital transformation. As part of Tongyi Qianwen’s update, Alibaba states the LLM has better reasoning, memory and copywriting capabilities. Alibaba further claim that its updated LLM is less likely to suffer from hallucinations than its previous model.
Alongside an updated Tongyi Qianwen, Alibaba also announced the release of an AI model training platform in its commitment to supporting open-source research and development in AI.
Whilst open to the public via Alibaba’s website or app, users can also access Tongyi Qianwen 2.0’s application programming interface (API).
Alibaba Cloud Intelligence’s Chief Technology Officer Zhou Jingren was confident in AI’s potential for business.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Large language models have huge potential to reshape various industries,” Jingren stated, “… We hope that Alibaba’s self-developed models can truly create value for [businesses] and help improve operational efficiency and maintain competitiveness.”
In an industry update posted 15 May 2023, GlobalData analysts Charlotte Dunlap and Rena Bhattacharyya write on the overnight sweeping impact of generative AI on business.
“[Businesses] are racing to uncover new potential applications and use cases,” they write, “and even though it’s still early days, everyone’s trying to determine who has the best technology.”
Adopting AI into business will however present new challenges, unlike any other technology, they advise. Responsible AI use and ethics will be major hurdles to any enterprises wishing to adopt the software.
With AI governance in mind, Dunlap and Bhattacharyya state that businesses using AI should be flexible in order to adhere to changing AI regulations that are likely to be passed and frequently revised. The analysts also state that it may be wise for businesses to use explainable generative AI to be able to use the models safely and comfortably.
By 2030, GlobalData forecast the total global AI market to be worth around $984bn.