Baidu has announced that its AI chatbot, Ernie Bot, will be available for free starting 1 April. Credit: Ascannio/Shutterstock.

Chinese search engine giant Baidu has announced plans to make its next-generation AI model, Ernie, open-source from 30 June 2025.

This strategic shift comes as competition intensifies, particularly following the emergence of DeepSeek, a startup offering open-source AI services comparable to US-based OpenAI’s advanced systems but at a lower operational cost, reported Reuters.

Baidu CEO Robin Li, who previously advocated for closed-source models, acknowledged the potential of open-source development to accelerate AI adoption.

At the World Government Summit in Dubai, Li was quoted by the news agency as saying: “If you open things up, a lot of people will be curious enough to try it. This will help spread the technology much faster.”

Baidu has announced that its AI chatbot, Ernie Bot, will also be available for free starting 1 April 2025.

This decision comes about 18 months after the introduction of premium versions, as Baidu seeks to increase its market share in the AI sector.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Baidu was one of the first major Chinese companies to invest heavily in AI following the 2022 debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

However, its Ernie large language model has reportedly faced challenges in achieving widespread adoption.

In May 2024, Baidu, along with Alibaba and ByteDance, reduced their large language model prices, with Baidu’s Ernie Speed and Light AI models now available for free.

Baidu has claimed that its current version, Ernie 4.0, matches the capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-4.

The company launched an upgraded version of its AI model, Ernie 4.0 Turbo, in June 2024, aiming to take the lead in China’s competitive AI race.

According to January 2025 data from AI product tracker Aicpb.com, ByteDance’s Doubao chatbot leads in China with 78.6 million active monthly users, followed by DeepSeek with 33.7 million, and Ernie Bot with 13 million.

In a WeChat post, Baidu stated that it plans to gradually launch the Ernie 4.5 series in the coming months and officially open-source it from 30 June.

Baidu also plans to introduce a new next-generation model, Ernie 5, in the second half of 2025, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.