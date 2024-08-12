Technology venture capital firm Balderton Capital has announced a $615m Early Stage Fund IX and $685m Growth Fund II, to back some of Europe’s most ambitious entrepreneurs from seed stage through to IPO.
“At Balderton, we believe the best way to change the world is to build a business – and that many of these world-changing businesses will be built in Europe,” said Bernard Liautaud, managing partner at Balderton.
“As a firm, our mission is simple: to be the partner of choice to the founders starting and growing those European technology companies. These new funds put us in a position to do just that,” he added.
Both the early and growth funds have been raised simultaneously due to strong investor demand, according to the firm.
According to Balderton the mix of global limited partners within its funds is a result of entrepreneurs being attracted by the company’s focus and successful track record over its 25 year history.
Since its inception in 2000, Balderton has invested in more than 275 technology companies across Europe.
The firm’s current portfolio includes global category leaders like Revolut, Dream Games, GoCardless, Contentful, Aircall, Wayve, Writer and PhotoRoom.
The European technology industry saw 402 M&A deals announced in Q2 2024, worth a total value of $20.7bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database.