Bentley Systems has been granted a patent for a method to integrate sensors into an industrial internet of things (IIOT) platform. The method involves generating a device integration definition that can be used to configure a device with one or more sensors to work with the IIOT platform. The definition includes customizable code hook templates and control templates for issuing commands to the device and preparing a graphical user interface. This allows for easy configuration and interoperability between devices and the IIOT platform.

Patent granted for method of integrating sensors into iiot platform

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Bentley Systems Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11675346B2) describes a method and system for integrating sensors into an industrial internet of things (IIOT) platform. The method involves generating a new device integration definition that can be used to configure a device with one or more sensors to work with the IIOT platform. This is achieved by providing presentation data for a user interface, receiving user input indicating communication parameters and code hook syntax for customizing the behavior of the device, and adding these to the new device integration definition. The definition is then stored and used to configure the device to work with the IIOT platform.



The method also includes additional steps such as receiving user input indicating a communication link between an aggregator device and a test device, downloading a device configuration file based on the new device integration definition to the aggregator device, and testing the code hook syntax on the test device. Real-time feedback received from the aggregator device can be displayed in the user interface.



The patent also mentions that the new device integration definition can be stored using a programming language syntax, specifically YAML. The code hook template included in the definition can contain a pole code hook for obtaining observations from the sensors. The user interface includes a text input pane for entering program language syntax stubs.



Furthermore, the method allows for the addition of a control template to the new device integration definition, which can include text input controls, location input controls, or frequency selection controls.



The system described in the patent includes an aggregator device that communicates with devices having sensors, and an IIOT platform with processing circuitry for executing the software necessary to generate and use the new device integration definition.



Overall, this patent provides a method and system for seamlessly integrating sensors into an IIOT platform, allowing for customization and configuration of devices to work effectively within the platform.

