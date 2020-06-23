GlobalData research has found the top big data influencers based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in big data on Twitter during May 2020.

Biggest influencers in big data: The top ten in May 2020

1. Ronald van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald van Loon is a recognised thought leader in technologies including AI, big data, IoT, machine learning, deep learning, 5G, predictive analytics, cloud, edge and data science. He currently serves as principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects experts, businesses, and influencers to new audiences.

Loon recently tweeted on and discussed the big trends shaping big data. For instance, moving to the cloud, reassessing disaster recovery, improving information sorting, and more.

Twitter followers: 217,826

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Ganapathi Pulipaka (@gp_pulipaka)

Dr Ganapathi Pulipaka is a chief data scientist and a SAP technical lead at Accenture. The influencer has over 20 years of experience in SAP across fields such as project management and technology integration. He also comes with extensive experience in deep learning, machine learning, data science, business design, and management consulting.

Dr Ganapathi believes that blockchain is an excellent solution for privacy. He also discussed the importance of efficiency of databases during the data-intensive Covid-19 pandemic.

Twitter followers: 90,976

GlobalData influencer score: 96

3. Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne)

Kirk Borne is a principal data scientist and advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton, a technology and consulting company in the US. Kirk has been a professor of astrophysics and advisor at the national research labs and government facilities and is known as a top influencer since 2013.

Kirk recently discussed how artificial intelligence and big data are shaping the world, with every business having to adopt a strategy that can change the culture of their organisation and help them prosper.

Twitter followers: 258,119

GlobalData influencer score: 86

4. Iain Brown (@IainLJBrown)

Dr Iain Brown is a big data consultant and the head of data science for SAS UK&I. Over the past decade he has worked across a number of sectors, providing thought leadership on the topics of risk, AI and machine learning.

Twitter followers: 121,945

GlobalData influencer score: 68

5. Spiros Margaris (@SpirosMargaris)

Spiros Margaris is a venture capitalist and payment tech consultant. He is also the founder of Margaris Ventures, and serves on the Advisory Board of the wefox Group, a Europe-based insurtech start-up. He is the first international influencer to achieve ‘The Triple Crown’ ranking, and regularly appears among the top three in global industry influencer rankings.

The influencer discusses how healthtech startups are using deep tech to contain the Covid-19 spread, the challenges and opportunities of AI, and its application across industries.

Twitter followers: 96,901

GlobalData influencer score: 62

6. Yves Mulkers (@YvesMulkers)

Yves Mulkers is a data strategist and the founder of 7wData. As a data integration specialist, Yves focuses on data organisation and data architecture capabilities of an organisation. His skills range from the Bits and Bytes up to enhancing data competitiveness and optimising business processes.

According to Mulkers, data pipeline initiatives allow companies to generate and act on insights from their investment in big data initiatives. By radically transforming the pace at which applications and analytics can integrate new data, organisations can react more efficiently to new opportunities, and transform their business processes.

Twitter followers: 97,174

GlobalData influencer score: 59

7. Mike Quindazzi (@MikeQuindazzi)

Mike Quindazzi is a visionary business development leader and management consultant at PwC. He has approximately 30 years of experience in leading teams and global companies on strategies and transformational initiatives.

Mike tweeted on how consumers averaged three hours and 40 minutes on mobile in 2019, with the trend expected to continue. He adds that mobile is a vital channel for interacting with consumers, and companies getting innovative with mobile are the ones reaping the maximum rewards.

Twitter followers: 151,521

GlobalData influencer score: 58

8. Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel)

Evan Kirstel is a B2B thought leader with extensive experience across enterprises sales, alliances, and business development. He currently serves as chief digital officer and advisor of NYDLA.ORG, a remote, distance/digital learning and collaboration association. He is also actively involved in the building of EvIRA, a B2B network of thought leaders and digital social practitioners.

Evan is of the opinion that big data can transform industries. For instance, drones and big data together are leading to agricultural technology revolution, he added.

Twitter followers: 285,163

GlobalData influencer score: 57

9. Marcus Borba (@marcusborba)

Marcus Borba is the creator of Borba Consulting, an advisory and research firm which solves complex data challenges of companies through tools such as analytics, big data, and business intelligence. Regarded as one of the top data science and business intelligence influencers, Marcus has also contributed to publications such as SAP’s and Microstrategy’s eBook.

According to Borba, big data is becoming the widely-accepted approach to adding IoT, AI, and ML solutions into business intelligence and analytics processes.

Twitter followers: 38,723

GlobalData influencer score: 54

10. Michael Fisher (@Fisher85M)

Michael Fisher is a tech evangelist and senior systems analyst at the Whitcraft Group. He is regarded as a top influencer of technologies such as cyber security, IoT, 5G, VR, and fintech, and specialises in areas such as cyber security, consulting, and infrastructure architecture, among others.

Twitter followers: 81,637

GlobalData influencer score: 53

