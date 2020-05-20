GlobalData research has found the top big data influencers based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in big data on Twitter during Q1 2020.
Biggest influencers in big data: The top ten in Q1 2020
1. Ronald Van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)
Ronald Van Loon is the director of Advertisement, which offers data consultancy, technology, and data engineering and automation solutions to its partners and clients. A known thought leader, Ronald believes that big data, AI, autonomous cars, analytics, and more are some technology areas that will be filling up with new job opportunities.
Twitter followers: 217,826
GlobalData influencer score: 100
10 jobs that didnt exist 10 years ago
by @wef#AI #AutonomousCars #Cloud #BigData #Analytics #Automation #DataScience
Cc: @marcusborba pic.twitter.com/txudM2x81W
— Ronald van Loon #HAS2020 (@Ronald_vanLoon) March 1, 2020
2. Ganapathi Pulipaka (@gp_pulipaka)
Ganapathi Pulipaka is a chief data scientist at Accenture. He has developed a number of deep learning and machine learning programs and published them on GitHub and medium.com.
Twitter followers: 87,390
GlobalData influencer score: 96
What is Data Mining? #BigData #Analytics #DataScience #AI #MachineLearning #DataMining #IoT #IIoT #PyTorch #Python #RStats #TensorFlow #Java #JavaScript #ReactJS #GoLang #CloudComputing #Serverless #DataScientist #Linux #Programming #Coding #100DaysofCodehttps://t.co/RewZnGBOd6 pic.twitter.com/m2130YGqIG
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
— Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka (@gp_pulipaka) April 20, 2020
3. Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne)
Kirk Borne is an advisor and principal data scientist at Booz Allen Hamilton. An astrophysicist and big data advisor, Kirk specialises in data mining, data analytics, machine learning, and computational astrophysics, among others.
Kirk has engaged in several NASA projects, including its astronomy centre and its space science data operations for more than 20 years.
Twitter followers: 258,119
GlobalData influencer score: 86
Tutorial on EDA (Exploratory Data Analysis), incl. #DataCleaning, #DataProfiling, & Feature Analysis: https://t.co/DDXYgg0Ml0
——#BigData #DataScience #Statistics #DataLiteracy #DataScientists #abdsc
——
Data Profiling is like a “first date” with your data: https://t.co/lTqq2G3d7i pic.twitter.com/TadxtWtGo9
— Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne) January 22, 2020
4. Iain Brown (@IainLJBrown)
Dr Iain Brown is a big data consultant and the head of data science for SAS UK&I. Over the past decade he has worked across a number of sectors, providing thought leadership on the topics of risk, AI and machine learning.
Twitter followers: 123,490
GlobalData influencer score: 68
Biggest Influencers in #BigData in Q4 2019 via @VerdictUK HT @schmarzo. #IoT #IIoT #RStats #JavaScript #ReactJS #Serverless #Linux @gp_pulipaka @evankirstel @MikeQuindazzi @IainLJBrown @Fisher85M @marcusborba @YvesMulkers @Ronald_vanLoon @HitachiVantarahttps://t.co/hkd0Y7FKHW pic.twitter.com/kOpdk6CTHZ
— Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka (@gp_pulipaka) February 21, 2020
5. Spiros Margaris (@SpirosMargaris)
Spiros Margaris is a venture capitalist and founder of Margaris Ventures. He is the first international influencer to have achieved ‘The Triple Crown’ ranking.
Twitter followers: 96,901
GlobalData influencer score: 62
How #ArtificialIntelligence, #DataScience And Technology
Is Used To Fight The #Pandemic https://t.co/xJZP2IAqDg #Coronavirus #fintech #AI #MachineLearning #BigData @BernardMarr @KMcDTech @Thomas_Harrer @jblefevre60 @pierrepinna @SabineVdL @YuHelenYu @andi_staub @psb_dc pic.twitter.com/Wlh80ebPpb
— Spiros Margaris (@SpirosMargaris) March 14, 2020
6. Yves Mulkers (@YvesMulkers)
Yves Mulkers is a data strategist and the founder of 7wData, a digital publication that covers all types of news on data. As a data integration specialist, Yves focuses on data organisation and data architecture capabilities of an organisation. He provides technical expertise and vision on analytics, business intelligence, and data related issues.
Twitter followers: 97,174
GlobalData influencer score: 59
Build the Best Infrastructure: Finding Talented #Data Engineers#bigdata is approaching and it’s here to stay, so the best tech companies are looking for better ..https://t.co/VbuDz9st79#7wDatahttps://t.co/W6OQfYVNAY
— Yves Mulkers (@YvesMulkers) February 26, 2020
7. Mike Quindazzi (@MikeQuindazzi)
Mike Quindazzi is a digital alliances sales leader at PWC. He helps drive business results by offering consulting on emerging technologies such as drones, 3D printing, blockchain, IoT, big data, and robotics, among others. He has worked with brands such as Microsoft, SAP, Amazon, and Oracle, and has helped shape innovative approaches to solving their problems. Quindazzi is of the opinion that big data keeps getting bigger.
Twitter followers: 151,521
GlobalData influencer score: 58
20 reasons #BigData keeps getting bigger! >>> @wef via @MikeQuindazzi >>>#megatrends #ai #iot #fintech #socialmedia #cybersecurity >>> #Infographic >>> https://t.co/4OH6ji9ttk pic.twitter.com/Vdzj3Xd2HL
— Mike Quindazzi ✨ (@MikeQuindazzi) May 18, 2020
8. Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel)
Evan Kirstel is a top B2B tech influencer and co-creator of eVira Health, which offers consulting, product development, and business development strategies for the health tech community. He has worked with eminent brands such as IBM, Intel, and AT&T, among others to maximise their visibility and scale across 5G, blockchain, AI, cloud, IoT, AR, VR, big data, and analytics.
Twitter followers: 285,163
GlobalData influencer score: 57
How Machine Learning, Big Data And AI Are Changing Healthcare Forever https://t.co/fCkwuzXUnZ
— Evan Kirstel #MasksForAll #RemoteWork (@evankirstel) March 1, 2020
9. Marcus Borba (@marcusborba)
Marcus Borba is the creator of Borba Consulting, an advisory and research firm which solves complex data challenges of companies through tools such as analytics, big data, and business intelligence. Regarded as one of the top data science and business intelligence influencers, Marcus has also contributed to publications such as SAP’s and Microstrategy’s eBook.
Twitter followers: 38,723
GlobalData influencer score: 54
#AWS Public #DataLake for Analysis of #COVID19 Data.
via @gp_pulipaka#BigData #Analytics #DataScience #AI #MachineLearning #IoT #IIoT #Python #RStats #JavaScript #ReactJS #Cloud #Serverless #Linux #Programming #Coding #HealthTech https://t.co/IEzM2E7Lgg pic.twitter.com/mgl3PP4iFb
— Marcus Borba (@marcusborba) April 24, 2020
10. Michael Fisher (@Fisher85M)
Michael Fisher is a tech evangelist and senior systems analyst at the Whitcraft Group. He is regarded as a top influencer of technologies such as cyber security, IoT, 5G, VR, and fintech, and specialises in areas such as cyber security, consulting, and infrastructure architecture, among others.
Twitter followers: 81,637
GlobalData influencer score: 53
What are the #BigData 8 V's? {Infographic}#MachineLearning #DataScience #IoT #Cloud #Digital #Blockchain #FinTech #DL #ML #AI #Algorithms #Analytics #BI pic.twitter.com/Bh8XZj5W4L
— Michael Fisher (@Fisher85M) February 26, 2020
