GlobalData research has found the top big data influencers based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in big data on Twitter during Q1 2020.

Biggest influencers in big data: The top ten in Q1 2020

1. Ronald Van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald Van Loon is the director of Advertisement, which offers data consultancy, technology, and data engineering and automation solutions to its partners and clients. A known thought leader, Ronald believes that big data, AI, autonomous cars, analytics, and more are some technology areas that will be filling up with new job opportunities.

Twitter followers: 217,826

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Ganapathi Pulipaka (@gp_pulipaka)

Ganapathi Pulipaka is a chief data scientist at Accenture. He has developed a number of deep learning and machine learning programs and published them on GitHub and medium.com.

Twitter followers: 87,390

GlobalData influencer score: 96

3. Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne)

Kirk Borne is an advisor and principal data scientist at Booz Allen Hamilton. An astrophysicist and big data advisor, Kirk specialises in data mining, data analytics, machine learning, and computational astrophysics, among others.

Kirk has engaged in several NASA projects, including its astronomy centre and its space science data operations for more than 20 years.

Twitter followers: 258,119

GlobalData influencer score: 86

4. Iain Brown (@IainLJBrown)

Dr Iain Brown is a big data consultant and the head of data science for SAS UK&I. Over the past decade he has worked across a number of sectors, providing thought leadership on the topics of risk, AI and machine learning.

Twitter followers: 123,490

GlobalData influencer score: 68

5. Spiros Margaris (@SpirosMargaris)

Spiros Margaris is a venture capitalist and founder of Margaris Ventures. He is the first international influencer to have achieved ‘The Triple Crown’ ranking.

Twitter followers: 96,901

GlobalData influencer score: 62

6. Yves Mulkers (@YvesMulkers)

Yves Mulkers is a data strategist and the founder of 7wData, a digital publication that covers all types of news on data. As a data integration specialist, Yves focuses on data organisation and data architecture capabilities of an organisation. He provides technical expertise and vision on analytics, business intelligence, and data related issues.

Twitter followers: 97,174

GlobalData influencer score: 59

Build the Best Infrastructure: Finding Talented #Data Engineers#bigdata is approaching and it’s here to stay, so the best tech companies are looking for better ..https://t.co/VbuDz9st79#7wDatahttps://t.co/W6OQfYVNAY — Yves Mulkers (@YvesMulkers) February 26, 2020

7. Mike Quindazzi (@MikeQuindazzi)

Mike Quindazzi is a digital alliances sales leader at PWC. He helps drive business results by offering consulting on emerging technologies such as drones, 3D printing, blockchain, IoT, big data, and robotics, among others. He has worked with brands such as Microsoft, SAP, Amazon, and Oracle, and has helped shape innovative approaches to solving their problems. Quindazzi is of the opinion that big data keeps getting bigger.

Twitter followers: 151,521

GlobalData influencer score: 58

8. Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel)

Evan Kirstel is a top B2B tech influencer and co-creator of eVira Health, which offers consulting, product development, and business development strategies for the health tech community. He has worked with eminent brands such as IBM, Intel, and AT&T, among others to maximise their visibility and scale across 5G, blockchain, AI, cloud, IoT, AR, VR, big data, and analytics.

Twitter followers: 285,163

GlobalData influencer score: 57

How Machine Learning, Big Data And AI Are Changing Healthcare Forever https://t.co/fCkwuzXUnZ — Evan Kirstel #MasksForAll #RemoteWork (@evankirstel) March 1, 2020

9. Marcus Borba (@marcusborba)

Marcus Borba is the creator of Borba Consulting, an advisory and research firm which solves complex data challenges of companies through tools such as analytics, big data, and business intelligence. Regarded as one of the top data science and business intelligence influencers, Marcus has also contributed to publications such as SAP’s and Microstrategy’s eBook.

Twitter followers: 38,723

GlobalData influencer score: 54

10. Michael Fisher (@Fisher85M)

Michael Fisher is a tech evangelist and senior systems analyst at the Whitcraft Group. He is regarded as a top influencer of technologies such as cyber security, IoT, 5G, VR, and fintech, and specialises in areas such as cyber security, consulting, and infrastructure architecture, among others.

Twitter followers: 81,637

GlobalData influencer score: 53

