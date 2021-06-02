GlobalData research has found the top influencers in cloud computing based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people and companies in cloud computing on Twitter during Q1 2021.

Biggest influencers in cloud computing: The top ten in Q1 2021

1. Ratan Jyoti (@reach2ratan)

Ratan Jyoti is the chief information security officer (CISO) at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, a banking company handling small bank businesses. He specialises in areas such as cybersecurity, risk and governance frameworks, and cloud and digital security.

He previously served as CISO of Vijaya Bank, a financial services company for nine years, where he handled security operations for the bank right from highlighting risks, to defining the security strategy, policies, and procedures.

Twitter followers: 26,932

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Kevin Jackson (@Kevin_Jackson)

Kevin Jackson is a cloud computing and cybersecurity expert currently serving as senior vice president channel sales for Total Network Service (TNS), a developer of blockchain-based technologies that enable the adoption of digital assets and digital securities.

Jackson also created the GovCloud Network, a safe AWS region which helps customers and US government agencies to accommodate their workflows effectively and with transparency.

Twitter followers: 70,157

GlobalData influencer score: 79

@xPaXAQSkk1N2pa3, Join my regional webinar presentation of #CloudComputing and the #Security Challenge w/ @Pluralsight on March 3rd at 12 pm Australian EDT as we discuss the business value of the cloud model. https://t.co/GbzNHZDIcj — Kevin L. Jackson (@Kevin_Jackson) February 24, 2021

3. Ronald van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald van Loon is the principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, a network of analysts and influencers who share information and opportunities in the technology sector. He specialises in technologies such as internet of things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, 5G, and predictive analytics.

Van Loon is an advisory board member and course advisor at Simplilearn, an education management company, offering online learning courses on various areas such as cloud computing, data science and big data.

Twitter followers: 240,344

GlobalData influencer score: 75

4. R Ray Wang (@rwang0)

R Ray Wang is the principal analyst, founder and chairman of Constellation Research, a technology company that offers guidance to companies on the adoption of disruptive technologies. He specialises in areas such as AI, business models, customer experience, matrix commerce, engagement strategies, and big data.

Wang also hosts DisrupTV, a webcast on enterprise technology and leadership, and contributes to his blog raywang.org, where he writes articles on business strategy and technology.

Twitter followers: 132,293

GlobalData influencer score: 67

MyPOV: the cloud transition is real. more than 50% of revenue is now cloud and the ARR's make it a top 10 #cloud player@splunk shares rise as fiscal Q4 recurring revenue tops expectations, lead by cloud https://t.co/XDHJV3BpEN via @ZDNet & @TiernanRayTech — R “Ray” Wang 王瑞光 #1A #RuleTheWorld #DigitalGiants (@rwang0) March 6, 2021

5. Shane Brighton (@shanebrighton)

Shane Brighton is a customer solutions architect at KCOM, which develops and distributes communication and integration services across the UK. He specialises in technologies such as cloud, data, voice, and other digital solutions and helps businesses scale their value through technology investments and strategies.

Brighton previously served as lead customer solutions architect for the IDE Group, a managed service provider dealing in a broad range of IT and technology products that ensure smooth and safe transition to the cloud.

Twitter followers: 8,692

GlobalData influencer score: 66

Alibaba Cloud turns its first-ever profit, shows its sales are a fifth of that of Amazon Web Services https://t.co/pb4yxWd4xc #Cloud #CloudComputing #CloudServices via TheRegister — Shane Brighton (@shanebrighton) February 3, 2021

6. Holger Mueller (@holgermu)

Holger Mueller serves as vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. He specialises in enterprise software trends with focus on future of work, cloud, Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and big data. Mueller has over 25 years of experience in purchasing, selling, and executing enterprise software solutions.

Mueller earlier worked as vice president products for NorthgateArinso (NGA), a human resources and payroll services company, where he was responsible for products such as euHReka apart from shifting product offerings to cloud architectures.

Twitter followers: 46,350

GlobalData influencer score: 65

7. Sandy Carter (@sandy_carter)

Sandy Carter is the vice president of Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud computing platform that allows businesses to leverage what they need at low costs. She specialises in areas such as ecosystem development, sales, strategy, and marketing, apart from having expertise in technologies such as cloud, mobile technologies and IoT.

Carter is also the chairman of the board of Girls in Tech, an education management company focused on encouraging women to enter the tech space and build start-ups.

Twitter followers: 81,121

GlobalData influencer score: 63

The power of #data: 5 quintillion bytes of data are created every day around the world. An @Accenture study showed a direct correlation between high performance and a “data-driven enterprise”.#iot #iotpl @IoTchannel #cloud pic.twitter.com/cn9WAh0X4B — sandy carter (@sandy_carter) March 29, 2021

8. Giuliano Liguori (@ingliguori)

Giuliano Liguori is a digital transformation leader and the creator of Digital Leaders, a management consulting firm dealing in innovative strategies that help businesses transform through emerging technologies. He offers innovation management and digital transformation services to help scale the digital products of businesses.

Liguori is also an executive board member of the CIO Club Italia, a technology firm that allows professionals to exchange information and knowledge related to technologies.

Twitter followers: 30,612

GlobalData influencer score: 62

9. Bill Mew (@BillMew)

Bill Mew serves as founder and CEO of the Crisis Team, a crisis management firm that helps companies mitigate risks and recover from data breaches. He specialises in areas such as fintech and govtech and has worked with both small and large firms.

Mew was a former cloud strategist and evangelist for the UKCloud Health, a cloud provider offering digital health solutions to improve patient outcomes.

Twitter followers: 15,314

GlobalData influencer score: 61

10. Jo Peterson (@digitalcloudgal)

Jo Peterson serves as the vice president cloud and security services at Clarify360, a digital enterprise consulting firm that develops and sources solutions for managed cloud, co-location and edge, cybersecurity, and connectivity. She has over 20 years of experience in cloud deployments and IT infrastructure.

Peterson is a member of the Forbes Technology Council, a community comprising CTOs, CIOs, and technology executives. She also served as director of the converged cloud and data division at Teleproviders, a telecommunications company.

Twitter followers: 61,610

GlobalData influencer score: 61

Methodology

GlobalData’s influencer identification framework identifies influencers based on relevance; size of network, connections and followers; engagement levels with their content and analysis and input from sector experts. Influencers are then evaluated on a series of specific topic-related keywords used over the period and weighted by engagement metrics.