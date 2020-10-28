GlobalData research has found the top influencers in cloud computing based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named the most influential people in cloud computing on Twitter during Q3 2020.

Biggest influencers in cloud computing: The top ten in Q3 2020

1. Ratan Jyoti (@reach2ratan)

Ratan Jyoti is a technologist who currently serves as the chief information security officer of the banking company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. His specialties include vulnerability management, data classification, threat hunting, privacy implementation, API security, data leakage, cloud security, and more.

Jyoti has previously served as a senior manager and chief information security officer at Vijaya Bank, a public sector bank. He is adept at developing next-generation cybersecurity technologies and employs technologies such as AI, blockchain and others in cyber security to prevent cyber-attacks.

Twitter followers: 26,109

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Ronald Van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald Van Loon is a research and consulting professional serving as the principal analyst and CEO of the research company, Intelligent World. He is also an advisory board member and big data and analytics course advisor at Simplilearn, an education management company.

Prior to joining Intelligent World, Loon was the director at Advertisement, an information technology and services company, that was acquired by Digital Power in 2019.

Twitter followers: 233,183

GlobalData influencer score: 67

3. R Ray Wang (@rwang0)

R Ray Wang is the principal analyst, founder and chairman of Constellation Research, an information and technology services company. His key areas of interest include disruptive technologies and business models that transform brands and organisations.

Wang also serves as an advisory board member of the planning commission of City of Cupertino. He handles all planning, land use proposals, and reviews development applications.

Twitter followers: 128,725

GlobalData influencer score: 66

4. Holger Mueller (@holgermu)

Holger Mueller is the vice president and principal analyst of Constellation Research. He comes with more than 25 years of experience in employing, building, and selling enterprise software.

Prior to his current role, Holger served as vice president products at NGA Human Resources, a human resources company, and as the chief application architect at SAP, a computer software company.

Twitter followers: 45,226

GlobalData influencer score: 64

5. Bill Mew (@BillMew)

Bill Mew is a cloud expert who is the founder and CEO of a digital crisis management firm, Crisis Team. He has extensive experience across sectors such as fintech, and around areas such as digital transformation, digital ethics, and social benefits of technology.

Mew also serves as a cloud strategist for UKCloud Health, an information technology and services company. He is the founder and owner of Mew Era Consulting, a company offering advice on influencer marketing.

Twitter followers: 14,357

GlobalData influencer score: 63

6. Dominic Halpin (@domhalps)

Dominic Halpin is the founder and editor of an online video collaboration community called the TechNative. The company provides clients with news and interview on innovation and growth in the digital business landscape.

Prior to TechNative, Dominic worked with Informa as head of sales for the cloud world series and as a senior commercial manager.

Twitter followers: 37,571

GlobalData influencer score: 62

7. Yves Mulkers (@YvesMulkers)

Yves Mulkers is a data and analytics strategist. He is the founder of a data management firm, 7wData. He specialises in areas such as data integration, bits, and bytes and in optimising business processes.

He has worked in various capacities within the company as a leading data strategist and a creative thought leader. Prior to 7wData, Mulkers held the position of a data architect at GSK, a pharmaceuticals company.

Twitter followers: 96,915

GlobalData influencer score: 60

#Cloud-Native Security and Performance: Two Sides of the Same Coin

You’re running Kubernetes in a production environment, and you need to apply a patch — perhaps to ..https://t.co/AWaEIdZayo#7wData#dataviz #datadrivenhttps://t.co/tSDB8Zfs7p — Yves Mulkers (@YvesMulkers) September 25, 2020

8. Shane Brighton (@shanebrighton)

Shane Brighton is a business architect specialising in areas such as designing cloud, data, voice, and digital technology solutions. He currently serves as a customer solutions architect at KCOM, an information and technology services company delivering integration services in the UK.

Brighton has also been associated with other information and technology services companies in the past such as IDE Group and MEEZA.

Twitter followers: 8,437

GlobalData influencer score: 59

A Complete Guide for Integrating AWS Amplify to React Native https://t.co/V4JnIVSUZg #Cloud #CloudComputing via DZoneInc — Shane Brighton (@shanebrighton) September 10, 2020

9. Jo Peterson (@digitalcloudgal)

Jo Peterson is the vice president for security services at Clarify360, an information services company. She has more than 20 years of experience in cloud services and specialises in the design and delivery of cloud solutions to help organisations scale and achieve operational efficiencies.

Peterson is also a member of the Forbes Technology Council and has been associated as director of converged cloud and data at the telecommunications company, TeleProviders.

Twitter followers: 58,660

GlobalData influencer score: 58

10. Kevin Jackson (@Kevin_Jackson)

Kevin Jackson is the chief executive officer of the social networking and consulting platform, GC GlobalNet. His specialties include the infusion of technology and more precisely cloud solutions into the business strategies of organisations.

He is also the strategic advisor for information and technology services company, TNS – Total Network Service, and Deal Box, a financial services company.

Twitter followers: 68,911

GlobalData influencer score: 56