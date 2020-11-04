GlobalData research has found the top influencers in future infrastructure based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named the most influential people in future infrastructure on Twitter during Q3 2020.

Biggest influencers in future infrastructure: The top ten in Q3 2020

Guidaautonoma is a technologist specialising in mobility, autonomous vehicles, and driverless cars. He shares articles and news related to issues such as lack of infrastructure to support electric vehicles and the related legislation on his blog.

His main focus is on the transition towards electric vehicles, the rapid improvement in batteries and the price decline in electric cars.

Twitter followers: 6,663

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso)

Antonio Grasso is a digital transformation advisor with more than 30 years of experience in information technology. He currently serves as the founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation Srl, an information technology and services company. He is also the internet of things (IoT) software innovator for Intel Corporation, a semiconductors company.

Grasso is regarded as a global mentor for start-ups and scaleups, and has collaborated with numerous organisations such as Ericsson, Huawei, IBM, Oracle, Splunk, and others to scale their content on new and emerging technologies.

Twitter followers: 165,025

GlobalData influencer score: 64

[Smart City] Government does not have to be the sole funder and operator of every type of service and infrastructure, the majority of the investment could come from private actors. Link>>> https://t.co/gCtClZ0CfO @McKinsey_MGI via @antgrasso #SmartCities #DigitalTransformation pic.twitter.com/Z8j26rcD8P — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) September 21, 2020

3. Ronald Van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald Van Loon is a research and consulting professional specialising in areas of thought leadership and education in technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, predictive analytics, and more. He is currently working as the principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, a research company.

Loon is an advisory board member and big data and analytics course advisor at Simplilearn, an education management company. He has also served as the director of Advertisement, an information technology and services company.

Twitter followers: 233,183

GlobalData influencer score: 64

4. Harold Sinnott (@HaroldSinnott)

Harold Sinnott is a social media and digital marketing consultant specialising in emerging technologies, future of work, and business intelligence. As a consultant, Harold helps brands tell their stories by assisting them in areas such as recruitment, change management, content development, and digital marketing.

Prior to this, Sinnott was the director of human resources for telecommunication providers, Telefónica and Brightstar.

Twitter followers: 72,394

GlobalData influencer score: 58

5. Marcell Vollmer (@mvollmer1)

Marcell Vollmer is a technologist specialising in areas such as digital transformation, supply chain, business models, innovation, and reorganisation. He is the partner and director of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a management consulting company.

Prior to this, Vollmer was the chief innovation officer of Celonis, a computer software company where he defined and executed the digital transformation strategies of the company. He also the chief digital and procurement officer at the computer software company SAP.

Twitter followers: 63,112

GlobalData influencer score: 57

6. Sally Eaves (@sallyeaves)

Dr Sally Eaves is a blockchain consultant specialising in the integration and application of emergent technology in businesses and society. She is currently working as a senior policy advisor for Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research, a non-profit think tank.

She is also a member of the Forbes Technology Council and is a principal impact and philanthropy advisor for aXpire Fund Solutions, a computer software company.

Twitter followers: 111,917

GlobalData influencer score: 54

Thanks to #IoT, smart buildings are changing the way we live and work. But how can we keep people, #data and #buildings as safe and secure as possible? Our #Cybersecurity expert @AlinaMatyukhina knows the answer. — Siemens (@Siemens) August 7, 2020

Jean-Baptiste Lefevre is an insurtech expert who monitors industry and technologies to source start-ups for open innovation. He is working as a senior consultant at Merkutio, an internet company and specialises in technologies such as AI, ML, blockchain and 5G.

Prior to this, Lefevre worked with Auto-Entreprise, a public relations and communications company and BNP Paribas, a banking company.

Twitter followers: 77,346

GlobalData influencer score: 53

8. Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo)

Alvin Foo is an emerging tech and marketing evangelist focusing on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, blockchain, and more. He is the co-founder of DAOventures, an information technology and services company. He is also an entrepreneur in residence of Antler, a venture capital and private equity firm.

Foo is also the advisor for various companies including Bitcurate, a market data intelligence platform, and Robin8, a social marketing platform.

Twitter followers: 56,257

GlobalData influencer score: 52

The “Hexonic” Tire by Hankook is an Intelligent tire concept designed for #SelfDrivingCars & #AutonomousVehicles , so it's focused primarily on ride comfort for passengers who don't need road feedback or feel. pic.twitter.com/5kYtGGoUxZ — Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) August 5, 2020

9. Glen Gilmore (@GlenGilmore)

Glen Gilmore is a social media and digital marketing consultant and brand ambassador. He specialises in online reputation management, strategy, digital marketing, compliance, trends, and governance. He currently serves as the principal of the Gilmore Business Network and handles digital and social media marketing at the Rutgers University.

He also works as an independent consultant for Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG), an information services company.

Twitter followers: 296,416

GlobalData influencer score: 51

10. Dominic Halpin (@domhalps)

Dominic Halpin is a technologist currently serving as the founder and editor of TechNative, an online media company that provides news, reports, features, podcasts and interviews on business technology.

Prior to this, Halpin worked as head of sales and as a senior commercial manager of Informa, an information services company.

Twitter followers: 37,571

GlobalData influencer score: 51