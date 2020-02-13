GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top telecommunications influencers based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in telecommunications on Twitter during Q4 2019.

Biggest influencers in telecommunications: The top ten in Q4 2019

1. Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel)

Even Kirstel is a top B2B analyst and influencer. He also created and is the chief digital evangelist of eVira Health, a social media partner for clients across the health industry. Also named the fifth most influential B2B marketeer in the US, Evan deals with customers across the IT, telecommunications, and cloud domains.

The influencer has nearly 20 years of experience in unified communications, with deep knowledge on wireless and VoIP technology.

Twitter followers: 268,748

GlobalData influencer score: 100

https://twitter.com/evankirstel/status/1216155834398334976

2. Rich Simmonds (@RichSimmondsZA)

Rich Simmonds is a speaker, author, and a top digital marketing influencer. A dynamic facilitator and social media influencer, Simmonds specialises in simplifying communication through varied, consistent and creative communication. He has worked with eminent telecommunication entities such as Ericsson and Nokia.

Twitter followers: 484,260

GlobalData influencer score: 56

https://twitter.com/RichSimmondsZA/status/1202173245316902913

3. Tamara McCleary (@TamaraMcCleary)

Tamara McCleary is the founder of Thulium, a social media analytics agency. A tech futurist, she focuses on return of investments from social media, driven by analytics, strategies, and campaigns. Listed as a top social media influencer, Tamara is the pioneer of RelationShift® method that allows employees to collaborate better. Her online courses and workshops inspire organisations and individuals to shift to better relations, right from work to their homes.

Twitter followers: 306,565

GlobalData influencer score: 43

https://twitter.com/TamaraMcCleary/status/1215667131737468928

4. Diana Adams (@adamsconsulting)

Diana Adams created the Adams Consulting Group, Inc., an IT consultancy firm that provides technology requirements related to the design, delivery, and service to its clients and partners. A tech journalist, Adams is a top influencer across technologies such as IoT, big data, automation, and AI.

The influencer tweets on important sectors including telecommunications, and ways for service providers to navigate the 5G business.

Twitter followers: 150,810

GlobalData influencer score: 42

https://twitter.com/adamsconsulting/status/1199517010897625088

5. Jeff Kagan (@jeffkagan)

Jeff Kagan is a telecom analyst and a top influencer of technologies including 5G, IoT, AI, pay TV and digital health tech. A top wireless analyst and consultant, Jeff has over 30 years of experience working across companies such as AT&T, Qualcomm, Verizon, Sprint, Comcast, and more. He interests lie in wireless, telecom, mobile, pay TV, networks, tablets, smartphones, apps, IPTV, pay TV, cable TV, cybersecurity, connected car, connected homes, and more.

Twitter followers: 70,099

GlobalData influencer score: 39

https://twitter.com/jeffkagan/status/1206228122355589124

6. Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC)

Ajit Pai is an American lawyer and chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). A telecom expert, he tweets on related issues such as proposing the FCC to establish a 5G fund. He has also proposed a comprehensive plan to promote broadband deployment across the country.

Twitter followers: 68,935

GlobalData influencer score: 38

https://twitter.com/AjitPaiFCC/status/1202305423367385088

7. Dez Blanchfield (@dez_blanchfield)

Dez Blanchfield is a venture capitalist, with 25 years of experience in the IT and the telecommunications industry. He is also the founder of Sociaall Inc., which offers designs and strategies to derive integrated business outcomes. He specialises in technologies such as IoT, digital transformation, telecoms, networks, and more.

Twitter followers: 232,286

GlobalData influencer score: 38

https://twitter.com/dez_blanchfield/status/1199538732510011394

8. Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar)

Vala Afshar is a chief digital evangelist at Salesforce. He is also a regular contributor to ZDNet, which provides the latest news and analysis on technology. He also co-hosts a show called DisrupTV, inviting senior executives, founders, media and tech experts to discuss various technology related topics.

The marketing and advertising expert regards 5G as one of the 14 disruptive technologies of the next decade.

Twitter followers: 424,164

GlobalData influencer score: 37

https://twitter.com/ValaAfshar/status/1214908029168050176

9. Jaymie Scotto Cutaia (@jscotto)

Jaymie Scotto Cutaia is the founder and CEO of Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), which provides marketing, public relations and event planning services to the tech and telecom industries. She is also the creator of the CEO Exchange, a digital platform for the technology and telecommunication ecosystem.

Twitter followers: 13,962

GlobalData influencer score: 34

https://twitter.com/jscotto/status/1225083175388319744

10. Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen)

Tomi T Ahonen is an author, consultant, and motivational speaker. He regularly contributes to his blog called communities-dominate.blogs.com. As creator of the TomiAhonen Consulting and a telecom expert, he specialises in 3G mobile telecoms and digital platforms, offering 3G strategies to its clients.

Twitter followers: 52,120

GlobalData influencer score: 33

https://twitter.com/tomiahonen/status/1203958246727462914

