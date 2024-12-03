2024 saw the 35th anniversary of one of the quintessential comedies (that also helped launch Keanu Reeves into the spotlight): Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

The time-travelling adventure sees Reeve’s ‘Ted’ Theodore Logan opposite Alex Winter’s Bill S Preston Esq, as they travel back in time to complete their class history project. To help them complete the project, they bring figures of the past like Joan of Arc, Socrates, and Napoleon to modern-day California.

As 2024—and Bill and Ted’s 35th birthday—comes to an end, we look ahead and wonder which figures Bill and Ted could bring from the past to tell them about the modern technologies that will dominate 2025.

AI and Alan Turing

Alan Turing is often cited as the father of modern computing and AI. During the Second World War, Turing was part of a team that cracked German code on a device of his creation called the Enigma machine. As part of breaking the Enigma, Turing designed the Bombe, which was an electromechanical device that could detect the Enigma’s settings and attempt to crack the daily code switch up from German communications.

In 1947, the mathematician gave a public lecture on computer intelligence where he stated that what “we want is a machine that can learn from experience”. His concept of machine intelligence has shaped modern computing.

In 1950 he went on to publish the Turing Test, or the Imitation Game. This was a series of tests to determine whether a machine was able to match the qualities and intelligence of a human. The purpose of the Imitation Game is to discover whether machines can think, and several AI models have come close to beating it, highlighting the continuing advancement of AI and machine learning.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

AI is set to continue its societal dominance in 2025. By 2030, GlobalData estimates that the AI market will be worth $1trn. Generative AI capabilities like image creation and decision-making will remain firmly in the public consciousness.

ESG and Mia Mottley

Not having to delve into the past, Mia Mottley, the current president of Barbados, is leading the charge is sustainability and climate regulation. Mottley has set ambitious climate targets for Barbados. She aims to eliminate fossil fuels by 2030 and plans to install solar panels on all homes across the island. Other policies include coral reef restoration and reforestation efforts.

At COP26 in 2021, Mottley gave a speech announcing the Bridgetown Initiative. The initiative advocates for the poorest nations who bear financial, and often the brunt of the climate crisis yet contribute the least emissions. Here she highlighted how Barbados contributes just 0.01% of the world’s emissions, yet like other small island nations is one of the most vulnerable to changing climates. At the following COP27, she echoed her sentiments from the previous year. It is estimated that for developing countries, the cost of climate-related natural disasters—like the hurricanes that threaten Barbados—stands at around $70bn a year.

ESG, sustainability, and environmental regulation will be at the forefront of conversations and policies in 2025. Across Europe, required corporate sustainability reporting is set to come into action and the EU will also bring into force regulations surrounding deforestation.

The future of connectivity and Hedy Lamarr

Hedy Lamarr, the star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, was not only a Tinseltown idol. She also invented an early form of wi-fi.

In 1941, Lamarr filed a patent for a frequency-hopping technology. Alongside George Antheil, Lamarr invented a device that allowed transmitters and receivers to hop between radio signals together. This invention would allow pilots in the war to move between communications and prevent enemy interception of radio signals. The patent was granted in 1942 but was never implemented by the army.

Hedy Lamarr was never recognised as an inventor throughout her film career, with this aspect of her life remaining unpublicised. In 1997, the Electronic Frontier Foundation awarded her and Antheil with a Pioneer Award for the invention.

In 2014, after her death, she was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame for the radio-hopping technology, which is often cited as the beginning of wireless communications like GPS and Bluetooth.

In 2025, there are still developments set to be made in the world of connectivity. The world is preparing for 6G with expansions of 5G expected to come in the year. AI will help with managing global connectivity networks and low-orbiting satellites will continue to expand wireless communications to remote parts of the World.