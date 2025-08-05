The collaboration aims to deliver a robust solution for enterprises facing the challenges of quantum-safe compliance. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com.

Software and firmware supply chain security company Binarly has forged a strategic partnership with QuSecure, a company specialising in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and crypto agility solutions.

This collaboration aims to provide an advanced solution for enterprises that are navigating the complexities of quantum-safe compliance requirements.

The partnership merges Binarly’s advanced binary cryptographic analysis capabilities with QuSecure’s QuProtect platform.

This integration will offer security professionals a unified interface for identifying, cataloguing, and addressing cryptographic vulnerabilities throughout the software stack, the companies said in a press statement.

By automating the generation and verification of cryptographic bills of materials (CBOMs) for any binary, the combined offering will slash the timeframes associated with PQC migration and simplifies compliance reporting processes.

The solution deploys software inspection techniques to identify weak, vulnerable, or potentially compromised cryptographic assets, which encompass inadequate private and public keys, expired x509 certificates, PKCS7 bundles, and other cryptographic protocols and algorithms that may be at risk.

QuSecure co-founder and CEO Rebecca Krauthamer said: “With our partnership, enterprises can get that much closer to a continuous lifecycle of identifying weaknesses, remediating them, automating reporting, and transitioning confidently to quantum-resilient security at both the binary and network level.”

The technology alliance is said to enable comprehensive PQC asset discovery through QuSecure’s lightweight agent, which uploads binaries to the QuProtect platform.

Binarly’s research-driven engine identifies every certificate, key, algorithm, and protocol in use, including those embedded within opaque third-party components.

It also facilitates the automatic creation of verifiable inventories that detail ownership, validity periods, algorithm strength, and accessibility of each cryptographic element.

Additionally, the solution provides insights into cryptographic reachability, allowing teams to identify which algorithms are executed during runtime.

It helps in the prioritisation of replacements ahead of impending deadlines set by NIST, sector-specific regulations, and government mandates.

The PQC compliance dashboards highlight outdated or quantum-vulnerable cryptographic elements, track NIST-approved PQC algorithms, and offer actionable recommendations for necessary upgrades.

Binarly research head and CEO Alex Matrosov said: “As the premier software CBOM platform trusted by the Fortune 500, pairing Binarly’s deep code‑level insights with QuSecure’s unmatched network‑level excellence translates directly into faster, lower‑risk PQC migrations and bullet‑proof compliance.”