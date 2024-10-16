The project will see the construction of facilities with an electrical capacity of 300MW when fully operational. Credit: John Hanson Pye/Shutterstock.

Global alternative asset manager Blackstone is set to channel a €7.5bn ($8.2bn) investment into the development of data centres in Aragon, Spain, Reuters has reported.

This move is anticipated to bolster the region’s emerging reputation as a key cloud computing hub in Europe.

The investment, reportedly known as Project Rodes, will focus on a 224 hectare site in the town of Calatorao, Zaragoza, with plans to develop half the site initially and invest an additional €7.5bn at a later stage for the remaining area.

The project will see the construction of facilities with an electrical capacity of 300MW when fully operational, managed through Blackstone’s QTS unit.

To date, local authorities have received 19 data centre project submissions for approval in the region, a spokesperson for Aragon’s regional government told the news publication.

Blackstone’s strategy involves developing the infrastructure necessary for data centre operations, including cooling systems and cable connections, with the intention of leasing these buildings to companies for server installation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

A spokesperson for Blackstone confirmed the planned investment, highlighting the company’s commitment to expanding its digital infrastructure footprint.

This development follows the footsteps of tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon, who have also selected the regional capital Zaragoza for their data centre projects.

In June 2024, the Aragon regional government announced Microsoft’s plans for a €6.69bn investment in data centres in the region.

Similarly, in May the same year, Amazon’s cloud computing unit AWS declared a €15.7bn investment to construct its data centres in Aragon, with a focus on powering these facilities with renewable energy, capitalising on the region’s substantial wind power capacity.

In December 2023, Blackstone and Digital Realty, a US-based data centre solutions provider, partnered to build hyperscale data centres.

The joint venture between Digital Realty and Blackstone-affiliated funds will see the development of four hyperscale data centre campuses across Frankfurt, Paris, and Northern Virginia.

In addition, Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners have agreed to acquire Australian software company Energy Exemplar. While the financial terms remain undisclosed, sources cited by the news publication suggest the transaction surpasses $1bn (A$1.58bn).