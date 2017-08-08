Amy covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach her at amy.smithers@verdict.co.uk

The Bloomberg Arcade will open this autumn, housing Bloomberg’s new European headquarters.

Together with a covered walkway, the building will house a collection of 10 specially selected independent restaurants.

Michael Bloomberg, the company’s founder, and 108th mayor of New York City, said:

Bloomberg Arcade reflects London’s incredible diversity and our commitment both to our employees and the City. It will be a culinary destination unlike any other in the City, and it will bring new jobs and life to the area.

The project, in collaboration with Foster and Partners, situated between St Paul’s Cathedral and the Bank of England will offer 1.1m square feet of retail and office space.

This prominent location is one of the most important archaeological sites in the UK.

It will be the location of the new London Mithraeum Bloomberg Space Here, the ancient Temple of Mithras will be returned to its discovery location and displaying a vast selection of Roman artefacts discovered during excavation.

The arcade is bringing some of the biggest players in London’s food game to the City of London, from Indian Barbecue to 20-inch wood-fired pizza.

Richard Vines, restaurant curator for the new arcade, said:

In selecting restaurants for Bloomberg Arcade we wanted to do two things: First, we wanted people doing something creative. We didn’t want another sandwich shop, another coffee bar; we wanted something original, people with new ideas and fresh approaches to food. Second, we wanted diversity: Cuisines from different parts of the world and different styles of service. Choosing the restaurants was like playing a food version of fantasy football and we’ve got some of the biggest names in the business.

Restaurants

Ahi Poké: the team responsible for introducing the exotic Hawaiian food bowl trend to London will bring its sustainably sourced fish and colourful combinations to Bloomberg Arcade.

Bleecker Burger: the former pop-up is known for using UK sourced, quality ingredients and is regularly named among London’s best burgers.

Brigadiers: a brand new notion from JKS Restaurants, Brigadiers will be a classic Indian barbecue restaurant and drinking tavern inspired by a traditional Indian army mess.

Caravan: this is the fourth London site for the laid back bistro. Caravan’s signature relaxed atmosphere and specialty coffee will now be available in the city. The menu of the restaurant’s gains inspiration from around the world, whilst still using the best local and seasonal produce.

Homeslice: renowned for its award-winning 20-inch pizzas. If that is too much for you to handle, you can also get it by the slice. In fact, Bloomberg Arcade will be the fourth location for this pizza behemoth.

Koya: famed for their unique Japanese breakfast menu. The team behind popular Soho Japanese restaurant, Koya will open a second site in Bloomberg Arcade. Chiefly, Koya specialises in fresh, traditional Japanese dishes.

Vinoteca: its sixth wine bar, restaurant and wine shop will open in the Bloomberg Arcade. The restaurant also offers an eclectic, award winning wine list featuring wines from 21 different countries.