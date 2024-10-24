An investment of $418bn is required for infrastructure to enable universal access. Credit: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock.

Global mobile internet connectivity remains elusive for 3.45 billion individuals, representing 43% of the world’s population, according to a new report by GSMA.

Despite yearly increases in mobile internet adoption, growth has decelerated, with only 160 million new users in the past year, a decrease from the more than 200 million added annually from 2015 to 2021.

The GSMA ‘State of Mobile Internet Connectivity 2024’ report, supported by the UK’s FCDO and Sweden’s Sida through the GSMA Mobile for Development Foundation, emphasises the necessity for collaborative efforts to bridge the connectivity gap.

It reveals that 57% of the global population, or 4.6 billion people, now use mobile internet.

The coverage gap, affecting 4% or 350 million people without access to mobile internet networks, is dwarfed by the usage gap, with 3.1 billion within reach of networks yet not utilising the service.

Sub-Saharan Africa is notably the least connected region, with a significant 60% usage gap.

The report identifies the usage gap as the primary challenge, with potential economic gains of $3.5trn from 2023 to 2030 if connectivity is achieved, mostly benefiting low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

An investment of $418bn is required for infrastructure to enable universal access.

In LMICs, the high cost of devices and a lack of digital skills are major adoption barriers.

In these countries, basic internet-enabled devices represent 18% of the average monthly income, increasing to 51% for the world’s poorest 20%.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, which is home to a quarter of the global population without internet access, this figure rises to 99% of the average monthly income for the region’s poorest 20%.

The report also highlights the need for relevant, localised content, improved safety and security, and access to essential services like electricity to encourage mobile internet use.

Despite daily usage among the majority, a 43% of users in surveyed countries express a desire for increased use, pointing to a need for meaningful connectivity and digital inclusion.

Concerns over safety, affordability, and the quality of connectivity are noted as barriers for current users, with many still relying on outdated 3G or feature phones, limiting their online experience.

GSMA chief regulatory officer John Giusti said: “While progress continues to be made in improving infrastructure and in increasing mobile internet adoption, significant digital divides exist.

“In addition, although most users access mobile internet daily, their activities are often limited to just one or two activities, even though many express a desire to do more.”