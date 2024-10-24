Infosys has strengthened its collaboration with Meta to further generative AI innovation, leveraging the technology company’s open-source Llama stack.
The move is aimed at driving advancements across industries.
Previously, Infosys funded a project to fine-tune Meta’s Llama 2 model.
To foster the adoption of the Llama stack and encourage innovation, Infosys has launched a Meta entre of excellence (COE).
The COE aims to accelerate enterprise AI integration, support internal adoption, and contribute to open-source communities.
It will develop a talent pool skilled in the Llama stack, create industry-specific use cases, and collaborate with Meta to facilitate customer adoption of the Llama stack.
This comes following the release of Meta’s open-source AI model, Llama 3.1, in July.
As an early adopter and launch partner, Infosys is integrating the Llama 3.1 and 3.2 models with its own AI-first services, solutions, and platforms, collectively known as Infosys Topaz.
This integration is aimed at delivering AI solutions that accelerate business value for enterprises around the globe.
Infosys AI and Industry Verticals Global Services Head and executive vice president Balakrishna D. R. said: “For Infosys, open-source innovation is not just part of the future, it is pivotal to creating impactful digital solutions that drive growth and efficiency, levelling the playing field for all businesses.
“The alliance with Meta underscores our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of enterprise AI technology, including gen AI, and fostering innovation that spans industries. By integrating Meta’s Llama family of models into Infosys Topaz, we are harnessing the power of collaboration and transparency to make AI accessible and impactful for all businesses.”
Furthermore, Infosys has established a dedicated AI Experience Zone for Meta at its Bengaluru campus.
This zone is designed to provide customers an experience of the enterprise AI advancements achieved through the Infosys Topaz and Meta’s Llama technology collaboration.
Earlier this month, Infosys also expanded its strategic partnership with Microsoft, focusing on the rapid adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure among their global clientele.
This partnership is intended to secure transformative outcomes for customers and maximise the returns on their technology investments.