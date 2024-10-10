Infosys has expanded its strategic partnership with Microsoft to expedite the adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure among their global customer base.
This partnership is designed to help customers secure transformative outcomes and maximise the value of their technology investments, the Indian IT major said.
The collaboration initially began with the company adopting GitHub Copilot, which has led to significant efficiencies in code modernisation.
As a top GitHub Copilot “customer zero,” the company is said to have more than 18,000 developers who have generated more than seven million lines of code using the tool.
Furthermore, the newly opened GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE) will aid Infosys to deliver enterprise AI innovation.
The company has been selected as a strategic supplier to support the enterprise customers of Microsoft with Cloud and AI workloads.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Under the expanded deal, Infosys will merge Microsoft’s generative AI offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bolster expertise in cost-efficiency, scalability, and agility.
The partnership will also leverage Microsoft’s technology and Infosys’ suite of AI and Cloud offerings, including Infosys Topaz, Infosys Cobalt, and the AI-powered marketing suite Infosys Aster, to boost customer experiences and steer enterprise AI adoption across the globe.
The expanded collaboration will cover several sectors, including financial services, healthcare, supply chain, telecommunications, and customer service.
The company will use capabilities in Finacle to work with Microsoft’s expertise to enable financial institutions to innovate and transform efficiently.
In the healthcare sector, Infosys Helix will use AI/ML automation on Microsoft Azure to optimise patient outcomes and streamline processes.
The supply chain sector will benefit from the combined strengths of TradeEdge and Azure OpenAI service, while telecommunications will see enhanced connectivity and customer experiences through Microsoft’s generative AI and Infosys Live Operations platforms.
Additionally, Infosys Cortex will integrate Microsoft GenAI and Copilot to provide specialised copilot assistance to customer service organisations.
Microsoft chief partner officer Nicole Dezen said: “Our expanded collaboration with Infosys will transform industries, enhance business operations, elevate employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers.
“Together, we will harness the power of generative AI to deliver innovative solutions, drive AI Adoption and enable unprecedented innovation for customers.” In September 2024, Infosys partnered with Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar to establish a dedicated technology hub in Bengaluru, India.