IT major Infosys has entered into a collaboration with Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar to establish a dedicated technology hub in Bengaluru, India.
The hub will serve as a cornerstone for Polestar’s development of in-car infotainment, Software and Electrical / Electronics engineering, user experience, and cloud-powered digital services.
Infosys will utilise its recent research and development sector acquisition, in-tech, to support the collaboration.
The Bengaluru hub is designed to be a centre of excellence for electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation across multiple domains, including infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems, and telematics.
This initiative is also expected to enhance product management, customer engagement, corporate solutions, and direct-to-consumer digital services through cloud-native development, testing, and data engineering for Polestar.
Infosys noted that Polestar stands to gain from its assets such as engineering labs, a design studio, and Infosys Living Labs, which will be leveraged to drive innovation.
Polestar head of software Sven Bauer said: “Polestar is starting a new chapter in the company’s global setup with our partner Infosys in Bengaluru.
“We look forward to building automotive competence in the Polestar Tech Hub to support our growing vehicle portfolio and new model launches.”
Infosys executive vice president and Global Head of Manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said: “Building on Infosys’ extensive experience in automotive engineering, digital transformation, and global delivery leadership, we aim to bring the infrastructure and innovation to co-create next generation EV capabilities.
“We will work closely with Polestar’s global design and development hubs to set new standards in next-gen mobility.”
The collaboration with Polestar comes on the heels of Infosys’ extended partnership with Posti, the Nordic delivery and logistics services provider.
This partnership focuses on enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency through an AI-driven approach, utilising Infosys Topaz.
In a similar move, Infosys was chosen by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) earlier this month for a significant digital transformation initiative.