Over the past five years, Infosys worked with Posti to enhance its IT systems. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Indian IT major Infosys has extended its collaboration with Posti, a delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics.

The partnership aims to bolster customer experience and operational efficiency while fostering innovation, scaling, and growth in Posti’s IT operations.

The extended collaboration will see Infosys adopt an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven approach, using Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering that employs generative AI technologies to enhance operational efficiencies and service quality.

Additionally, Infosys Cobalt will deploy its live enterprise application management platform, a cloud-enabled platform, to deliver nextgen application management services that support enterprises in accelerating their cloud journey and driving business productivity.

Over the past five years, Infosys worked with Posti to enhance its IT systems, reducing outages and disruptions, and bolstering the company’s ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats.

Infosys has also modernised Posti’s consumer-facing applications, replacing legacy systems and processes with cutting-edge solutions.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Posti Group CIO and SVP, ICT and digitalisation Petteri Naulapää said: “We are pleased to announce the renewal of our collaboration with Infosys for another seven years. By harnessing the power of AI through Infosys Topaz and cloud capabilities through Infosys Cobalt, we aim to create a more efficient and customer centric organisation.

“The collaboration with Infosys will accelerate our digital transformation journey and help us deliver exceptional services, optimise our operations, and strengthen our position as a leading delivery and logistics provider.”

Infosys EVP and global head of retail, consumer goods and logistics Karmesh Vaswani said: “By leveraging cutting-edge Gen AI alongside our comprehensive digital suite, we aim to propel Posti’s competitiveness even further within Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics.

“This next phase of our work will empower Posti to not only become a leader in the logistics and e-commerce sector, but a true digital frontrunner in the Nordics.”

In a separate development, Infosys disclosed an investment of up to Rs170m (approximately $2m) in GalaxEye Space Solutions, a Bengaluru-based SpaceTech start-up.

This investment, as per the company’s regulatory filing on the BSE, is expected to be completed by 30 September and will comprise equity and Series-A compulsory convertible preference shares.

Infosys will secure a minority stake, not exceeding 20% of the outstanding share capital of GalaxEye.

GalaxEye, incubated at IIT Madras, is building multi-sensor satellites (synthetic aperture radar plus multi-spectral imaging) and synchronisation platforms.

Earlier in September 2024, Infosys was chosen by the Life Insurance Corporation of India to spearhead its digital transformation initiative, digital innovation and value enhancement.