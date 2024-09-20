Indian IT major Infosys has extended its collaboration with Posti, a delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics.
The partnership aims to bolster customer experience and operational efficiency while fostering innovation, scaling, and growth in Posti’s IT operations.
The extended collaboration will see Infosys adopt an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven approach, using Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering that employs generative AI technologies to enhance operational efficiencies and service quality.
Additionally, Infosys Cobalt will deploy its live enterprise application management platform, a cloud-enabled platform, to deliver nextgen application management services that support enterprises in accelerating their cloud journey and driving business productivity.
Over the past five years, Infosys worked with Posti to enhance its IT systems, reducing outages and disruptions, and bolstering the company’s ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats.
Infosys has also modernised Posti’s consumer-facing applications, replacing legacy systems and processes with cutting-edge solutions.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Posti Group CIO and SVP, ICT and digitalisation Petteri Naulapää said: “We are pleased to announce the renewal of our collaboration with Infosys for another seven years. By harnessing the power of AI through Infosys Topaz and cloud capabilities through Infosys Cobalt, we aim to create a more efficient and customer centric organisation.
“The collaboration with Infosys will accelerate our digital transformation journey and help us deliver exceptional services, optimise our operations, and strengthen our position as a leading delivery and logistics provider.”
Infosys EVP and global head of retail, consumer goods and logistics Karmesh Vaswani said: “By leveraging cutting-edge Gen AI alongside our comprehensive digital suite, we aim to propel Posti’s competitiveness even further within Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics.
“This next phase of our work will empower Posti to not only become a leader in the logistics and e-commerce sector, but a true digital frontrunner in the Nordics.”
In a separate development, Infosys disclosed an investment of up to Rs170m (approximately $2m) in GalaxEye Space Solutions, a Bengaluru-based SpaceTech start-up.
This investment, as per the company’s regulatory filing on the BSE, is expected to be completed by 30 September and will comprise equity and Series-A compulsory convertible preference shares.
Infosys will secure a minority stake, not exceeding 20% of the outstanding share capital of GalaxEye.
GalaxEye, incubated at IIT Madras, is building multi-sensor satellites (synthetic aperture radar plus multi-spectral imaging) and synchronisation platforms.
Earlier in September 2024, Infosys was chosen by the Life Insurance Corporation of India to spearhead its digital transformation initiative, digital innovation and value enhancement.