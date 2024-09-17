To facilitate this transformation, Infosys will leverage AI capabilities from Infosys Topaz and development, security, and operations, services from Infosys Cobalt. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Indian tech major Infosys has been selected by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to lead its digital transformation initiative, DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement).

This collaboration will focus on creating a next-gen digital platform aimed at providing omnichannel engagement and hyper-personalised experiences for LIC’s customers, agents, and employees.

To facilitate this transformation, Infosys will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities from Infosys Topaz, and development, security, and operations services from Infosys Cobalt, to provide comprehensive system integration services.

Infosys Cobalt offers a range of solutions for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, while Infosys Topaz brings generative AI capabilities to enhance these services.

The partnership also includes establishing the necessary infrastructure for LIC’s digital journey and offering support post-implementation.

The platform will be designed to be open, allowing for integration with fintech companies and bancassurance partners.

LIC CEO and MD Siddhartha Mohanty said: “Our collaboration with Infosys marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. It will not only enhance our operational capabilities, but also enable us to cater to our vast customer, agent and employee base with newer, more personalized experiences.

“We are committed to leveraging the latest technologies that Infosys has to offer, including Cloud and Enterprise AI, to drive innovation and improve our offerings.”

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said: “LIC is a name that resonates across generations of Indians and we are delighted to collaborate on their transformation journey.

“By leveraging Infosys’ extensive experience in digital transformation initiatives and prowess in AI and Cloud, we aim to equip LIC with a robust digital infrastructure that will deliver superior customer engagement, enhance operational efficiency and enable rapid market responsiveness.

This collaboration follows Infosys’s recent partnership with Proximus Group in Belgium, which is focused on unlocking new business opportunities and offering top-tier products.