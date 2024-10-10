BMC Software, a US-based technology provider, has unveiled plans to divide into two separate entities, BMC and BMC Helix, to enhance growth and innovation.
The split aims to capitalise on the company’s renewed innovation pipeline, product offerings and market capabilities.
BMC will encompass the Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation and digital business automation units, focusing on artificial intelligence-driven infrastructure software.
BMC Helix will concentrate on the digital service and operations management business, applying AI to lead the industry and expand market share.
BMC Software CEO and president Ayman Sayed said: “BMC is an industry leader and key strategic partner to our customers in their AI-driven, multi-cloud journey.
“As a result, our financial strength underpinned by our continued growth has allowed us to reach critical mass in size to where we can accelerate growth for each business and create even greater customer value with two market-leading companies.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“BMC and BMC Helix will be better equipped to deliver solutions quickly, keeping up with the evolving needs of our customers and reinforcing our industry leadership.”
In an interview with Bloomberg, Sayed added that BMC is expected to retain approximately two-thirds of the current company’s $2.3bn in revenue.
The remainder will be allocated to BMC Helix.
According to Sayed, the separation is expected to boost the growth rates of both companies.
He confirmed that there will be no new investors, and ownership will remain with KKR and minority shareholder Access Industries.
Details regarding the leadership structures of the two companies are still being finalised, with independent operations set to begin next year.
BMC Software, which confidentially filed for an IPO last year, may still consider going public or explore mergers and acquisitions.
Sayed stated, “Whether it is an IPO or private transaction, all options are available.”