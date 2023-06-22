Technologies robotic vehicles park outside a Co-op supermarket on in Manchester, England. (March 15, 2023) Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Furlong

Bolt, the Estonia-based taxi and food delivery start-up, has said it will have thousands of robots delivering food across the globe, following its new partnership with robotics company Starship Technologies.

Starship, launched by former Skype co-founders Janus Friis and Ahti Heinla, currently has over 2,000 robots across Estonia, US and the UK.

Bolt says the new partnership with Starship, which will begin this year, will make deliveries more profitable and efficient through the use of robots.

The ride-hailing company has around 100m active customers in over 500 cities across 45 countries.

Jevgeni Kabanov, Bolt’s president, said: “Both Bolt and Starship have created innovative products which have revolutionised the way people move around and buy and receive goods in cities

“In the longer term we are hopeful about expanding our collaboration to make deliveries cheaper and more accessible to even more customers.”

The robotics industry is a rapidly growing sector that will be worth $568bn by 2030, according to GlobalData forecasts.

The partnership follows Starship’s recent announcement of becoming the first autonomous robot company to travel over 10 million kilometers.

The US-based company reported using 2,000 of its robots to make four million autonomous deliveries globally and complete 140,000 road crossings worldwide daily.

Global investment in robotics substantially grew last year totalling $32.4bn, according to data acquired by GlobalData.

This was an increase from the previous year, which saw capital raisings in companies working with robotics total $27.4bn.

2020 saw investment in robotics at its lowest over the last five years with just $14bn invested, less than almost half of 2022.