The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the progress in robotics technology, characterised by enhancements in sensors, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI), and the creation of robots with superior capabilities and versatility, as well as growing importance of technologies such as advanced sensors, mapping and localisation, and autonomous navigation. Advancements in robotics and AI continue to drive innovation in the field, leading to more intelligent, efficient, and capable cleaning robots. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Robotics: Cleaning robots.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, AI-assisted inspection, anti-collision LiDAR, and 3d object sensing are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Autonomous harvesters, cleaning robots, and line follower robots are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas, welding robot and robotic vision are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for robotics in the technology industry

Cleaning robots is a key innovation area in robotics

Cleaning robots are machines that operate autonomously or with partial autonomy, specifically intended for the purpose of cleaning various surfaces such as floors and carpets. These robots employ a combination of tools such as brushes, vacuums, and other cleaning mechanisms to perform their tasks with efficiency and effectiveness within the designated cleaning area.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of cleaning robots.

Key players in cleaning robots – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to cleaning robots

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

LG is one of the leading patent filers in cleaning robots. The company’s patents are aimed at a robot cleaner including a 3D sensor unit installed on a main body to sense nearby objects and output sensing information, a secondary sensor unit to sense nearby objects and output sensing information, and a storage unit configured to set a diagnostic algorithm according to a diagnostic mode in advance.

The cleaning robot also has a unit to input an execution command for the diagnostic mode, a control unit to auto-correct the diagnostic mode for the 3D sensor using the diagnostic algorithm in response to the execution command, and an output unit configured to output an execution result of the diagnostic mode and a correction message.

Other prominent patent filers in the cleaning robots space include iRobot and Samsung.

In terms of geographic reach, Hako leads the pack, followed by Giant Eagle and Midea. In terms of application diversity, Midea holds the top position, followed by Hako and iRobot.

The significance of cleaning robots lies in its ability to enhance cleaning efficiency, improve cleanliness and hygiene, provide convenience and accessibility, ensure consistent and reliable results, contribute to safety and health, offer cost savings, promote sustainability, and drive technological progress.

To further understand how robotics is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Robotics – Thematic Research Report.