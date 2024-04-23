Brady‘s patent involves a computing system that creates digital labels alongside physical labels for items. The system includes a label printing module that generates print jobs for physical labels and digital labels stored in a database accessible via the Internet. The digital label contains unique item information and an Internet address for additional content. GlobalData’s report on Brady gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Brady, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape was a key innovation area identified from patents. Brady's grant share as of February 2024 was 61%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Digital labels supplementing physical labels for items

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Brady Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11860965B1) discloses a computing system designed to streamline the creation of digital labels to complement physical labels. The system includes a label printing module that generates print jobs for physical labels containing item information and a machine-readable object with an Internet address linked to a digital label in a database. This digital label provides additional item information accessible via the Internet and is uniquely associated with the item through an item identifier. The system also features APIs for multi-tenancy in a cloud computing environment, enabling the creation and updating of digital labels.



Furthermore, the system incorporates a web server, reader, and web browser to access digital label content, with machine-readable objects like barcodes or ID tags facilitating this process. The digital labels can contain static and dynamic information, with modification rules ensuring data integrity. A database management system oversees the creation and modification of digital labels, with encryption measures for security. The system's architecture allows for the creation of different user interfaces for various digital label databases, enhancing flexibility and customization. Overall, the patent outlines a comprehensive system for efficiently managing digital labels alongside physical labels, catering to diverse user needs and ensuring data accuracy and accessibility.

